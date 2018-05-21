News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Glenn Hughes Explains Why Deep Purple Had Two Singers
05-21-2018
.
Glenn Hughes

As former Deep Purple star Glenn Hughes prepares to launch new dates of his Classic Deep Purple Live Tour, the bassist and vocalist discussed revisiting the band's music in a recent interview.

Hughes was asked by during a radio show appearance in Brazil if he still feels comfortable performing songs from his time in Deep Purple and he responded (via Blabbermouth): "Yeah, because I'm the architect and writer of those songs and they were written in the '70s and that period was a very definitive time for rock music with Sabbath and Purple and Zeppelin, The Who, The Stones and Pink Floyd. It's endless, the music that came from the '70s and I being one of the last guys who can travel the world and do this because I love to do this."

He also explained why Deep Purple added David Coverdale as a second singer to the lineup, "Because [guitarist Ritchie] Blackmore wanted to have two singers. I didn't discuss with him why. I thought it was going to be Paul Rodgers and Paul was making Bad Company. Paul's a friend of mine, so when we got David in the band, it was a very good fit."

Glenn Hughes News

