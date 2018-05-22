News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Fit For A King Finish New Album Ahead Of Summer Tour
05-22-2018
.
Fit For A King

Fit For A King have announced that they have finished recording their new album ahead of their upcoming North American headline tour with Like Moths To Flames and Currents.

The band recorded the new effort with Drew Fulk (The Plot In You, I Prevail, Memphis May Fire) and will revealed the first track on June 1st with the album set to hit later this year under their just inked deal with Solid State Records.

Frontman Ryan Kirby had this to say, "This album is probably our most ambitious work that we have released. We introduce a lot of new things in our music that we haven't attempted yet, and we are really happy with how they blended with the Fit For A King sound of the past."

He added, "We have loved our time with Solid State. It's the best of both worlds having a small company, where we have personal relationship with everyone, and at the same time have the resources and freedom to make sure we can achieve the artistic goals we have for our band. Resigning was a no brainer. It's a symbiotic relationship"

Fit For A King Tour Dates
7/18 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
7/19 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club
7/20 - Tyler, TX - Crossroads
7/21 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street
7/22 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
7/24 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
7/25 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
7/26 - Van Nuys, CA - White Oak
7/27 - Reno, NV - Jub Jubs
7/28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
7/29 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep
7/31 - Wichita, KS - Rock Island Live
8/1 - Kansas City, MO - Davey's Uptown
8/2 - Sioux Falls, SD - Big Bars
8/3 - Duluth, MN - Red Herring Lounge
8/5 - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome
8/7 - Lansing, MI - The Loft
8/8 - Charleston, WV - The Bakery
8/9 - Fayetteville, NC - Drunk Horse Pub
8/10 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
8/11 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar
8/12 - Margate, FL - O'Malleys
8/14 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

Fit For A King MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Fit For A King T-shirts and Posters

More Fit For A King News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Fit For A King Finish New Album Ahead Of Summer Tour

Fit For A King Have Over $10K Of Equipment Stolen


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Journey Legend Steve Perry Makes Surprise TV Appearance- Guns N' Roses Previously Unseen 'It's So Easy' Video- Who Inspired Aerosmith's 'Dude (Looks Like a Lady)' Revealed- more

Guns N' Roses Add New Reunion Tour Leg- Metallica, Pantera, Anthrax Stars Guest In Ghost's New Video- Ozzy's Son Jack Addresses Divorce- Clutch Streaming New Song- more

David Lee Roth A Recluse On Tour Says Van Halen Star- Soundgarden Star Pays Tribute To Chris Cornell- Guns N' Roses Hits Back On The Album Chart- more

Page Too:
Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Journey Legend Steve Perry Makes Surprise Television Appearance

Guns N' Roses Reveal Previously Unseen 'It's So Easy' Video

Who Inspired Aerosmith's 'Dude (Looks Like a Lady)' Revealed

Bob Seger Announces Rescheduled Runaway Train Tour Dates

U2 Win Two Out Of Four Billboard Music Awards

Poison and Cheap Trick Launch North American Tour

Video From Hollywood Vampires Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Of Mice & Men and A Skylit Drive Offshoot Signals Reveal New Song

Joey Jordison's Sinsaenum Releases 'Final Resolve' Video

Metallica Release Live 'Dream No More' Video

Fit For A King Finish New Album Ahead Of Summer Tour

Singled Out: Penny Mob's 21st Century Kids

- more

Page Too News Stories
Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

Singled Out: Ellen Starski's Ode to Nanny and Cookie

Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

Jethro Tull - Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition - (Parlophone/Rhino)

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.