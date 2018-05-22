Fit For A King Finish New Album Ahead Of Summer Tour

The band recorded the new effort with Drew Fulk (The Plot In You, I Prevail, Memphis May Fire) and will revealed the first track on June 1st with the album set to hit later this year under their just inked deal with Solid State Records.

Frontman Ryan Kirby had this to say, "This album is probably our most ambitious work that we have released. We introduce a lot of new things in our music that we haven't attempted yet, and we are really happy with how they blended with the Fit For A King sound of the past."

He added, "We have loved our time with Solid State. It's the best of both worlds having a small company, where we have personal relationship with everyone, and at the same time have the resources and freedom to make sure we can achieve the artistic goals we have for our band. Resigning was a no brainer. It's a symbiotic relationship"

Fit For A King Tour Dates

7/18 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

7/19 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club

7/20 - Tyler, TX - Crossroads

7/21 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

7/22 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

7/24 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

7/25 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

7/26 - Van Nuys, CA - White Oak

7/27 - Reno, NV - Jub Jubs

7/28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

7/29 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

7/31 - Wichita, KS - Rock Island Live

8/1 - Kansas City, MO - Davey's Uptown

8/2 - Sioux Falls, SD - Big Bars

8/3 - Duluth, MN - Red Herring Lounge

8/5 - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome

8/7 - Lansing, MI - The Loft

8/8 - Charleston, WV - The Bakery

8/9 - Fayetteville, NC - Drunk Horse Pub

8/10 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

8/11 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

8/12 - Margate, FL - O'Malleys

8/14 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall