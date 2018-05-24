Between The Buried And Me Announce 'Automata II' Release

Frontman Tommy Rogers had this to say, "Holding our tongues for Automata II was challenging. We worked so hard on these songs and finally we get to release the other half of this material to the world! I think this is some of the best material we've ever released. It's a result of everything we've been striving for up to this point.

"There are plenty of twists/turns and bizarre moments, but there is also a lot of beauty in the music and the story. Automata is now complete and our antagonist found his version of home and peace. We are all in this together."

Bassist Dan Briggs added, "Automata II sees us at our most dynamic and most creative. It feels like turning a page into a whole new terrain and us working all these years together to arrive at this point. It's quirky, adventurous, melodic, dark and full of theatrics."

Automata II Tracklisting:

"The Proverbial Bellow"

"Glide"

"Voice Of Trespass"

"The Grid"