Enter Shikari Recruit Fan To Make Animated 'Undercover Agents' Video
05-24-2018
Enter Shikari

Enter Shikari have released a new music video for their single "Undercover Agents". The song comes from the group's 2017 studio album "The Spark"

The animated 8-bit video was created by am Enter Shikari fan named George Cheswick. Frontman Rou Reynolds had this to say "We're very lucky to have such talented fans and to be able to release George's video so soon after the Take My Country Back fan-made film is an honor and a testament to the relationship we have with the people who support our art. We take great pleasure in being able to support theirs in return.

Cheswick added "The Undercover Agents animation was the final piece for my Major Project at university. I'm a huge fan of Enter Shikari, and their music has really helped me through a lot, so it's great to be able to give something back.

"When I began working on the animation, The Spark had only just been released and Undercover Agents was my favorite track from the album. The story was based on The Machine from the album cover - where had it come from? How did it end up here? The video consists of 6480 cells of imagery and took me roughly 14 weeks to write, animate and piece together. I hope everyone enjoys it!" Watch it here.

More Enter Shikari News

