|
Train Recruit Cam and Travie McCoy For New Song
.
Train are busy on the road this spring and summer but that hasn't stopped them from releasing new music and calling on some big names to join them. The band just released a brand new single called "Call Me Sir" which features guest appearances from Gym Class Heroes' Travie McCoy and country star Cam. It can be streamed here According to Columbia Records, fans can also expect to hear the song added to Train's setlist on their current North American spring and summer coheadlining tour with Hall And Oats.
The band just released a brand new single called "Call Me Sir" which features guest appearances from Gym Class Heroes' Travie McCoy and country star Cam. It can be streamed here
According to Columbia Records, fans can also expect to hear the song added to Train's setlist on their current North American spring and summer coheadlining tour with Hall And Oats.