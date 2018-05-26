Asking Alexandria Release 'Alone In A Room' Video

The new clip was directed by Steven Contreras and is prequel to the band's "Into The Fire". Guitarist Ben Bruce had this to say, "Alone In A Room is one of my favorite songs I have ever written! We are so excited to finally be able to share with you, the long awaited prequel to Into the Fire!

"The story continues, ladies and gentlemen, thank you all so much for helping our new album continue to grow into what we feel is our most exciting and daring record to date!" Watch the video here.