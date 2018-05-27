News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rolling Stones Release Live Video For Rarely Performed Song
05-27-2018
.
Rolling Stones

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming full video of the rarely-performed track, "Saint Of Me", as a preview to the July 13 release of "From The Vault: No Security - San Jose 1999."

The second single from 1997's "Bridges To Babylon" peaked at No. 94 on the US Billboard Hot 100 while the album hit No. 3 on the Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than a million copies in the country.

The latest release from the band's Vault series captures the Stones in concert during the final two shows of an American trek in support of their 1998 live set, "No Security", which was recorded over the course of the group's 1997-1998 worldwide Bridges To Babylon Tour.

The No Security tour saw the band play more than 40 dates in North America and Europe, and included multiple nights in San Jose, Anaheim, Boston, Washington, Hartford and Philadelphia. Watch the video and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Rolling Stones Release Live Video For Rarely Performed Song

