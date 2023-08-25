WAYLAND Premiere 'Summer To Me' Video

(The Service) Country vocal group WAYLAND released their brand new music video for Summer To Me to CMT and everywhere you stream music videos later today, Friday, August 24. This summer anthem carries the quintessence feelings for summertime.

The video was filmed in the heart of Nashville at East Side Yards and just over the border at XYZ CBD Farms in Kentucky. The visualizer features a special introduction from the esteemed "Mayor of Flavortown" Guy Fieri and his son Hunter. Fieri has been a huge supporter of Wayland since his production team from Diner's Drive-ins and Dives discovered the band at Live Oak in Nashville last summer.

Wayland has been featured on multiple episodes of Diner's Drive-ins and Dives and Guy's All American Road Trip. "WAYLAND is a part of our family and the next big country-rock crossover. They're crushing it' says Fieri.

Television personality and Senior Production Manager with Citizen Pictures, Amber Goerish teamed up with Wayland to produce and direct "Summer to Me." Watch the video premiere below at 9 am Eastern below:

Related Stories

Wayland Debuts New Single 'Summer To Me'

Wayland Perform On Final Episode Of Guy's All American Road Trip

Singled Out: Wayland's Lake House

More WAYLAND News