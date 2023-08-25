Jason Aldean Announces New Album With 'Let Your Boys Be Country' Release

(BBR) Jason Aldean has shared his brand new single "Let Your Boys Be Country," to celebrate the news that he will be releasing his new album, "HIGHWAY DESPERADO," on November 3rd.

Aldean shared the inspiration for the album's title came from his latest sold-out headlining arena tour, as well as his early days as an artist. "I think when I look back on it, I built my career early on my live show, and have been on the road touring since I was 18 years old. For us, touring is our favorite part. Getting on the bus and going town to town and playing our shows and doing our thing and seeing the fans... the title for the tour and album was really inspired from that," shared Aldean, adding that it also served as inspiration for the album's title track, which he co-wrote.

HIGHWAY DESPERADO features fourteen total tracks, including Aldean's breakthrough Hot 100 chart-topping single and current Top 10 Country radio hit, "Try That In A Small Town," which has more than 120M Global streams to date. The album also features the newly released track "Let Your Boys Be Country," as well as three tracks co-written by Aldean. The 3X ACM Entertainer of the Year winner first introduced new music from the album in May with the release of the fan-appreciation anthem, "Tough Crowd," at this year's ACM Awards, where Aldean was an Entertainer of the Year nominee. Released today as another preview of new music to come, "Let Your Boys Be Country" was written by Jaron Boyer, Allison Veltz Cruz, and Micah Wilshire and is available below.

The album marks the first new music since Aldean's 10th studio project, the double album MACON, GEORGIA, which earned praise from Rolling Stone, Stereogum, The Tennessean, Entertainment Tonight, E! News and more. The album earned Aldean his 27th career-charting #1 single, "Trouble With A Heartbreak," as well as a Billboard Music Award nomination for "Top Country Song" and awards from ACM, CMT, iHeart, and a GRAMMY nomination for "If I Didn't Love You" with Carrie Underwood. Since making his chart debut in 2005, the Georgia native has earned the most Top 10 songs on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart - more than any other artist - his "songs of small-town living, love and loss have resonated with a loyal fanbase" (Billboard) and have "vaulted him to the pinnacle of Country music success" (Atlanta Journal Constitution). His current tour of the same name continues this evening in Jacksonville, Florida before heading to Orange Beach, AL.

HIGHWAY DESPERADO Track Listing:

1. Tough Crowd - Kurt Allison, Marv Green, Tully Kennedy, Kelley Lovelace, Neil Thrasher

2. Let Your Boys Be Country - Jaron Boyer, Allison Veltz Cruz, Micah Wilshire

3. Knew You'd Come Around - Kurt Allison, Ben Hayslip, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan

4. Hungover In A Hotel - Jason Aldean, Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, David Lee Murphy, Neil Thrasher

5. Try That In A Small Town - Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, Kelley Lovelace, Neil Thrasher

6. Whiskey Drink - Kurt Allison, Jonathan Edwards, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan

7. Whose Rearview - Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, Lydia Vaughn

8. I'm Over You - Josh Phillips, Michael Tyler, Micah Wilshire

9. Rather Watch You - Jessi Alexander, Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, Kelley Lovelace, Neil Thrasher

10. Breakup Breakdown - Jason Aldean, Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, Lydia Vaughan

11. Get Away From You - Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, Lydia Vaughn

12. Changing Bars - Kurt Allison, Jonathan Edwards, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan

13. From This Beer On - Kurt Allison, Jonathan Edwards, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan

14. Highway Desperado - Jason Aldean, Kurt Allison, Jonathan Edwards, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan

Produced by Michael Knox

