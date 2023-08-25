Reba Unplugs For 'Till You Love Me'

(The GreenRoom) Reba McEntire's forthcoming album NOT THAT FANCY is available for digital pre-order . Reba also unveiled a new track from the album, the acoustic version of her hit "Till You Love Me."

For NOT THAT FANCY, Reba teamed up with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb to record stripped-down versions of some of her most iconic songs. The 14-track collection will also feature a brand new single "Seven Minutes In Heaven." The album is set to release Friday, October 6.

The album is releasing in conjunction with Reba's upcoming book Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots. Set to go on sale Tuesday, October 10, the book is an enchanting collection of funny, poignant, and deeply personal stories, photos, lifestyle tips, and recipes from Reba McEntire.

Not that Fancy includes over 50 recipes from Reba's family traditions and her restaurant Reba's Place, never-before-seen photographs and never-before-told stories from Reba's personal and professional life and simple, not-that-fancy lifestyle tips.

Starting today, fans can order a limited-edition Not That Fancy box set that includes a copy of the new book and album, along with a Reba-branded apron and Reba-branded stationary in a custom-made album themed box. Check it out here.

NOT THAT FANCY track list:

1. The Fear of Being Alone (Acoustic Version)

2. Consider Me Gone (Acoustic Version)

3. Somebody Should Leave (Acoustic Version)

4. How Blue (Acoustic Version)

5. If You See Him, If You See Her with Brooks & Dunn (Acoustic Version)

6. Till You Love Me (Acoustic Version)

7. Seven Minutes In Heaven

8. The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia (Acoustic Version)

9. Does He Love You with Dolly Parton (Acoustic Version)

10. One Promise Too Late (Acoustic Version)

11. The Last One To Know (Acoustic Version)

12. New Fool At An Old Game (Acoustic Version)

13. I'm A Survivor (Acoustic Version)

14. Fancy (Acoustic Version)

