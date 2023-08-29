Chris Janson Performs 'All I Need Is You' On TODAY Show

(TPR) One of Country music's rowdiest live performers, Chris Janson, stepped onto the stage at TODAY to perform his current hit single, "All I Need Is You." The breezy, feel-good track is off Janson's current album, The Outlaw Side of Me, and is a love letter to his wife, Kelly. "All I Need Is You" is currently sitting in the Top 20 at Country radio.
Recently, Janson performed at the ACM Honors event which celebrates the achievements of artists whose have left a long-lasting impact and the up-and-coming artists that are primed to be the next big names in Nashville. ACM Honors will air on FOX on September 18th.
Earlier this year, Janson celebrated his 5-year anniversary as an Opry member. In honor of the legendary circle and those who have stood in it before, Janson arrived to the Opry in Minnie Pearl's iconic yellow Cadillac and performed his multi-platinum hits and new music off his latest album, The Outlaw Side of Me. Watch the Today performance here.
Chris Janson Rocks HeartCountry Album Release Party
Chris Janson Delivers 'The Outlaw Side Of Me'
Chris Janson Celebrates 'The Outlaw Side of Me' at the Grand Ole Opry
Slash and Dolly Parton Guest On Chris Janson's '21 Forever'
Foreigner Announce Feels Like The Last Time Farewell Tour Las Vegas Residency- Job For A Cowboy Return- more
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce 2023 Tour- Sevendust Announce Massive Boxset- Avatar Score Their First No. 1- more
Jon Pardi Takes 'Your Heart Or Mine' To No. 1- Zach Bryan Announces North American The Quittin Time Tour- more
Road Trip: A King is Born: A Visit to the Elvis Presley Birthplace in Tupelo, Mississippi
Live: Extreme and Living Colour Rock Chicago Area
Celebrate Me Home: Kenny Loggins' Final Tour
Caught In The Act: Ted Nugent Rocks Chicagoland
Maia Sharp - Reckless Thoughts
Job For A Cowboy Return With 'The Agony Seeping Storm'
Bad Omens Top Alternative Radio Chart With 'Just Pretend'
The Cranberries' 'To The Faithful Departed' Expanded For Reissue
Marty Friedman, Billy Sheehan, Joel Hoekstra, Bruce Kulick Lead Charity Album Lineup
Blacklite District Shares 'Just So You Know XL'
Icarus Witch Premiere 'Rise Of The Witches' Video
Foreigner Announce Feels Like The Last Time Farewell Tour Las Vegas Residency
Pistols At Dawn Release New Single 'Fly'