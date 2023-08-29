Chris Janson Performs 'All I Need Is You' On TODAY Show

(TPR) One of Country music's rowdiest live performers, Chris Janson, stepped onto the stage at TODAY to perform his current hit single, "All I Need Is You." The breezy, feel-good track is off Janson's current album, The Outlaw Side of Me, and is a love letter to his wife, Kelly. "All I Need Is You" is currently sitting in the Top 20 at Country radio.

Recently, Janson performed at the ACM Honors event which celebrates the achievements of artists whose have left a long-lasting impact and the up-and-coming artists that are primed to be the next big names in Nashville. ACM Honors will air on FOX on September 18th.

Earlier this year, Janson celebrated his 5-year anniversary as an Opry member. In honor of the legendary circle and those who have stood in it before, Janson arrived to the Opry in Minnie Pearl's iconic yellow Cadillac and performed his multi-platinum hits and new music off his latest album, The Outlaw Side of Me. Watch the Today performance here.

