NEEDTOBREATHE 'Wasting Time' With Old Dominion

(PR) NEEDTOBREATHE have shared a brand new track called "Wasting Time" featuring country hitmakers Old Dominion, which comes from their forthcoming album, "CAVES".

"Wasting Time" was one of the first songs written for the band's new album CAVES. "We wanted to have a fun rock song that would be exciting for the band to play live. We also love the energy our friends in Old Dominion bring to their shows and thought teaming up together on this one would take the song over the top," the band comments, "It ended up being one of our favorite tracks on the record and will be a staple in our live show for a long time."

"'Wasting Time' has all the elements that made me fall in love with NEEDTOBREATHE years and years ago," says Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey, "They were always inspiring to me as a band, and getting to work with them on this song has shown me they are equally as inspiring as humans. Good people making good music. What a dream!"

CAVES will be released on September 15th and was written in two post-pandemic phases - first during their aforementioned getaway in Utah, where the group was finally able to get together again, and then again after they returned to the road, re-acclimating to massive crowds alongside OneRepublic.

