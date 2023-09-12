Celebrate 100 Years Of Hank Williams 'Hank 100'

(MP) This Friday, September 15, BMG will release Hank 100: Greatest Radio Hits 1923-2023, a brand new best-of collection to celebrate what would have been The King Of Country Music's 100th birthday on September 17.

The release is produced by the Omnivore Recordings team, who will also be releasing a blue vinyl reissue of The Garden Spot Programs, 1950, which was awarded Best Historical Album at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards, out on September 29.

Hank 100 will be available as a double LP and CD, and features 25 of Williams' greatest hits presented in unique live & radio performances, including a rare version of Hank's #1 hit from 1952, "Jambalaya (On The Bayou)" recorded live on July 13, 1952 at Sunset Park, West Grove, PA. It also features legendary classics such as "Hey Good Lookin'," "Moanin' The Blues," "Cold, Cold Heart," "Move It On Over," "Lovesick Blues," and many more. The collection was curated by Grammy award winner Cheryl Pawelski and mastered by Grammy award winner Michael Graves, with liner notes from Grammy-winning Hank Williams Historian, Colin Escott.

Originally released in 2014, The Garden Spot Programs, 1950 uncovered 24 performances that were last heard, on the radio in Texas, over 64 years ago. In February of 1950, Williams hosted several Garden Spot radio shows for Naughton Farms, a plant nursery in Waxahachie, TX. From hits to standards to songs rarely, if ever, performed, this is pure Hank Williams, including playful, between song banter. Fully restored to incredible quality, this album is more like being in the studio when they were recorded than actually listening to them on the radio. The special new edition of the record on blue vinyl also dons a unique album cover.

Watch the trailer for The Garden Spot Programs, 1950 below:

Related Stories

Ward Hayden and The Outliers Honor Hank Williams' 100th Birthday On New Album

Hank Williams Jr. Shares 'Jesus, Won't You Come By Here' Video

Hank Williams Jr Delivers '.44 Special Blues' Video

Beatles and Hank Williams Have World's Most Expensive Concert Posters

More Hank Williams News