Carrie Underwood and Fans Help Raise Over $420,000 for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

(fcc) The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is thrilled to announce a significant donation of $420,316 raised by fans of Carrie Underwood who enjoyed the country superstar's recent 43-city arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR. This generous contribution will go directly towards supporting America's heroes and their families.

Since early in her career, Carrie has designated a portion of ticket sales from her tours to support worthwhile charities and organizations. She continued that tradition by arranging for a donation of $1 from each ticket sold for her recent THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR to be contributed to The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization committed to providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children, and building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Furthermore, the foundation is steadfast in its commitment to eradicating veteran homelessness and assisting victims of significant U.S. disasters.

Frank Siller, the CEO and Chairman of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, had this to say: "We are overjoyed and profoundly grateful for this kind gesture. Carrie's substantial donation, supported by her loving fans, will directly influence the lives of many of our nation's heroes and their families. It will offer them not only financial assistance but a beacon of hope and a reminder that their sacrifices are recognized and honored."

"I'm so proud of the fans that came out to the tour and making this donation possible," says Underwood. "They have always shown up to support great organizations like Tunnel To Towers, making the world a better place while coming out to see us."

In an unprecedented move, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation pledges to utilize 100% of this donation towards its cause, forgoing the usual allocation for administrative costs. This means every single dollar of this generous contribution will aid in the provision of mortgage-free homes to families of fallen first responders and Gold Star families, as well as catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

Of the announcement made Thursday morning on NBC's TODAY Show, Frank Siller emphasized, "This contribution transcends financial aid; it embodies compassion, unity, and patriotism. We extend our deepest appreciation to Carrie and her wonderful fanbase. Together, they've forged a beacon of light, showcasing the profound impacts of kindness and charity." You can join us on our mission to provide forever homes to fallen first responder families across the nation by going to T2T.org and donating just $11 per month.

