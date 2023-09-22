Carrie Underwood Streams 'Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition) '

(fcc) Carrie Underwood releases Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition) today. Co-produced by David Garcia and Underwood, the collection features six new tracks - five brand new songs including the beautifully aching "Drunk And Hungover" written by Nicolle Galyon, Hillary Lindsey, and Jordan Reynolds, Underwood's current song on country radio "Out Of That Truck," plus a special live version of "She Don't Know," recorded LIVE from Underwood's 43-city arena tour, The Denim & Rhinestones Tour, and more. Critics have raved about the deluxe tracks released so far:

"OUT OF THAT TRUCK" "Carrie rocks out on this defiant stomper addressed to her ex. She vows that no matter how hard he tries, he'll never erase her memory from his truck, because they shared so much in it. A winner." - MusicRow

"TAKE ME OUT" "Underwood wants to rekindle romance with some simple solutions-some flirting, some kisses, some attention. Most of all, take her out on the town. The gently pulsing rhythm and hushed soprano harmonies are the icing on the audio cake." - MusicRow

"'Take Me Out' is meant to slow dance to. The tempo lays the groundwork for the longing in Underwood's voice. She sings about wanting to spend more time with the person she loves. As life can be chaotic at times, it's important to make time for those who matter most. The softer, more vulnerable Underwood songs make people realize why they love her all over again." - Nash News

"GIVE HER THAT" "Carrie Underwood is willing to "Give Her That" in her new song. The acoustic slow burner "Give Her That" finds the singer reminiscing on a past love who's moved on to a new woman. Underwood acknowledges that while her ex's new love may be champagne sweet and a Covergirl face full of Southern belle, she can't replace the memories they shared together. When the chorus kicks in, the country star affirms that she'll always have precious mementos that range from his old Lynyrd Skynyrd T-shirt she still wears to the necklace his mother gave her." - American Songwriter

"An old flame has burned out, but the smoke hasn't cleared on Carrie Underwood's latest release "Give Her That." The reflective ballad, set to appear on the deluxe edition of Denim & Rhinestones, digs deep into the details to remind a past lover that even though he's moved on, the singer has left an undeniable and irreplaceable mark." - Rolling Stone

