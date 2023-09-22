Lady A Release 'Love You Back' Lyric Video

(The GreenRoom) Lady A kicks off new creative chapter with the release of nostalgic yet fresh track, "Love You Back," (BMLG Records). Additionally, the group has also released a lyric video for "Love You Back," which features footage shot on the road where the trio previewed the song as a part of the show.
Led by a passion to connect with listeners, Lady A releases "Love You Back" to the excitement of fans after first sharing a sneak peek of the track during CMAFest and through social media. While on the road for their REQUEST LINE TOUR, which incorporates voicemail requests from fans attending each night's show, Lady A has been giving audiences an early listen of "Love You Back," with fans loving how the song is reminiscent of Lady A's classic sound.
Written by James McNair, Lindsay Rhimes, and Emily Weisband, and produced by Dann Huff, the mid-tempo song features a powerful, fresh melody and Lady A's signature rich harmonies. "Love You Back" explores the relatable concept that while memories of a previous relationship can act as a comforting time capsule, they can also prevent one from healing.
"When we first heard 'Love You Back,' we knew immediately it was such a great fit for us," the band shared. "Heartbreak is something almost everyone has experienced and this song describes that experience in a whole new way. We've loved seeing how fans react to the song and to now share the official version with everyone is really special!"
Lady Redneck Releasing New Single 'I Wonder About You' This Week
Lady A's Charles Kelley Reveals 'As Far As You Could' Live Video
Lady A Kick Off REQUEST LINE TOUR With Sold Out Ryman Shows
Ladytron Share 'Faces' Visualizer
Dolly Parton Rocks 'What's Up?' With Linda Perry- Rival Sons Unleash New Single 'Mercy'- Paul Rodgers Streams New Solo Album- more
Blink-182- Roger Waters Shares Two Tracks- Duran Duran Debut New Featuring Andy Taylor- Avenged Sevenfold- more
Carrie Underwood Streams 'Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition)'- NEEDTOBREATHE Rock 'Dreams' On The Today Show- more
The Magic of Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Brian Setzer - The Devil Always Collects
Classics: Dio's Holy Diver (40 years)
Quick Flicks: Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius - Behind the Curtain: Live at ProgStock
Caught In The Act: Greta Van Fleet Rock Rosemont
Rival Sons Unleash New Single 'Mercy'
Kane Brown Channels Phil Collins With 'I Can Feel It'
Bad Company's Paul Rodgers Streams First New Solo Album In 25 Years
August Burns Red Announce 4th Annual Christmas Burns Red Festival
Neil Young's Harvest Moon Released On Limited Edition Clear Vinyl
Foghat Deliver New Song 'She's a Little Bit of Everything'
Robin Trower and Sari Schorr Release 'I'll Be Moving On' Lyric Video
Singled Out: Chasing Airplanes' Constellations