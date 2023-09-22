Lady A Release 'Love You Back' Lyric Video

(The GreenRoom) Lady A kicks off new creative chapter with the release of nostalgic yet fresh track, "Love You Back," (BMLG Records). Additionally, the group has also released a lyric video for "Love You Back," which features footage shot on the road where the trio previewed the song as a part of the show.

Led by a passion to connect with listeners, Lady A releases "Love You Back" to the excitement of fans after first sharing a sneak peek of the track during CMAFest and through social media. While on the road for their REQUEST LINE TOUR, which incorporates voicemail requests from fans attending each night's show, Lady A has been giving audiences an early listen of "Love You Back," with fans loving how the song is reminiscent of Lady A's classic sound.

Written by James McNair, Lindsay Rhimes, and Emily Weisband, and produced by Dann Huff, the mid-tempo song features a powerful, fresh melody and Lady A's signature rich harmonies. "Love You Back" explores the relatable concept that while memories of a previous relationship can act as a comforting time capsule, they can also prevent one from healing.

"When we first heard 'Love You Back,' we knew immediately it was such a great fit for us," the band shared. "Heartbreak is something almost everyone has experienced and this song describes that experience in a whole new way. We've loved seeing how fans react to the song and to now share the official version with everyone is really special!"

Related Stories

Lady Redneck Releasing New Single 'I Wonder About You' This Week

Lady A's Charles Kelley Reveals 'As Far As You Could' Live Video

Lady A Kick Off REQUEST LINE TOUR With Sold Out Ryman Shows

Ladytron Share 'Faces' Visualizer

More Lady A News