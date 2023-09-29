Morgan Wallen Adds Back-to-Back Stops To One Night At A Time Tour

(EBM) On the heels of CMA Entertainer, Male Artist and Album of the Year nominee Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 tour extension this week, overwhelming fan demand has led Wallen to add back-to-back nights at each stop, plus three consecutive nights at Nashville's Nissan Stadium.

A rotating lineup of guests including Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, Bryan Martin, Lauren Watkins and Ella Langley will join for support.

A special Texas guest will play on the July 26 Arlington, TX show, while direct support for the new Nashville stops will be announced soon. Wallen's coast-to-coast run will include additional stops in Tampa, FL; Kansas City, MO; Las Vegas, NV and more.

One Night At A Time is produced by Live Nation in North America and is named after Wallen's third studio album One Thing At A Time. The project arrived in March as the No. 1 album on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, where it remained for 12 consecutive weeks; the most at the top for a Country album in over 30 years. It currently remains in the top 10 alongside his 6x platinum ACM Album of the Year, Dangerous: The Double Album, Billboard's longest running Top 10 album in history for a solo artist.

Recent chart-topper "Last Night" became his fastest-climbing No. 1 to-date (with just 11 weeks) and the fastest-charting No. 1 since 2015, remaining atop the all-genre Billboard 100 chart for 16 weeks; the longest running No. 1 solo song in Hot 100 history. "Last Night" was the most-streamed song of the summer, becoming the first song by a country artist to land the top spot on Spotify's "Songs of the Summer" list.

Wallen currently has two hits top 10-and-climbing on country radio: "Everything I Love," which interpolated The Allman Brothers' "Midnight Rider," and the self-confident track "Thinkin' Bout Me."

Three dollars ($3) of every ticket sold for U.S. dates benefits the Morgan Wallen Foundation (MWF) which supports programs for youth with a focus on sports and music. To-date, Wallen has supported community revitalization efforts for ballparks in local neighborhoods in some touring cities, including Boston and Chicago, and MWF recently donated $500k to Habitat For Humanity of Greater Nashville's Parkwood community transformation project. MWF has also provided funding for nonprofits such as Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation, Make-A-Wish, The Salvation Army and National Museum of African American Music. For more information, please visit www.morganwallenfoundation.org.

Morgan Wallen Newly Announced 2024 Tour Dates:

Fri, April 5, 2024 // Indianapolis, IN // Lucas Oil Stadium* % @ !

Fri, May 3, 2024 // Nashville, TN // Nissan Stadium* TBA @ !

Sat, May 4, 2024 // Nashville, TN // Nissan Stadium* TBA @ !

Fri, June 21, 2024 // Minneapolis, MN // U.S. Bank Stadium* % @ =

Fri, June 28, 2024 // Denver, CO // Empower Field at Mile High* - @ =

Fri, July 12, 2024 // Tampa, FL // Raymond James Stadium* ~ @ =

Fri, July 19, 2024 // Charlotte, NC // Bank of America Stadium* % @ =

Fri, July 26, 2024 // Arlington, TX // AT&T Stadium* * @ =

Fri, Aug 2, 2024 // Kansas City, MO // GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium* % @ <

Fri, Aug 9, 2024 // Las Vegas, NV // Allegiant Stadium* % @ <

Morgan Wallen Previously Announced Tour Dates:

Fri, Sept 29 // Saskatoon, SK // SaskTel Centre & %

Sat, Sept 30 // Calgary, AB // Scotiabank Saddledome & %

Tues, Oct 3 // Vancouver, BC // Rogers Arena & %

Wed, Oct 4 // Vancouver, BC // Rogers Arena & %

Sat, Oct 7 // Tacoma, WA // Tacoma Dome & %

Fri, Nov 10 // Atlanta, GA // Truist Park* $ % +

Sat, Nov 11 // Atlanta, GA // Truist Park* $ & %

Thurs, Nov 16 // Austin, TX // Moody Center % @

Sat, Nov 18 // Houston, TX // Minute Maid Park* # @

Sun, Dec. 3 // London, UK // The O2 > %

Thurs, April 4, 2024 // Indianapolis, IN // Lucas Oil Stadium* % @ !

Sat, April 20, 2024 // Oxford, MS // Vaught-Hemingway Stadium* % @ !

Sun, April 28, 2024 // Indio, CA // Stagecoach ^

Thurs, May 2, 2024 // Nashville, TN // Nissan Stadium* % @ !

Thurs, May 9, 2024 // Hershey, PA // Hersheypark Stadium* & !

Sat, May 11, 2024 // Philadelphia, PA // Citizens Bank Park* $ & !

Fri, May 17, 2024 // East Rutherford, NJ // MetLife Stadium* $ & @

Sat, May 18, 2024 // East Rutherford, NJ // MetLife Stadium* $ & @

Sun, June 2, 2024 // Panama City Beach, FL // Gulf Coast Jam ^

Thurs, June 6, 2024 // Virginia Beach, VA // Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach & !

Fri, June 7, 2024 // Virginia Beach, VA // Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach & !

Sat, June 8, 2024 // Myrtle Beach, SC // Carolina Country Music Festival ^

Thurs, June 20, 2024 // Minneapolis, MN // U.S. Bank Stadium* % @ =

Thurs, June 27, 2024 // Denver, CO // Empower Field at Mile High* - @ =

Thurs, July 11, 2024 // Tampa, FL // Raymond James Stadium* ~ @ =

Thurs, July 18, 2024 // Charlotte, NC // Bank of America Stadium* % @ =

Thurs, July 25, 2024 // Arlington, TX // AT&T Stadium* ~ @ =

Thurs, Aug 1, 2024 // Kansas City, MO // GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium* ? @ <

Thurs, Aug 8, 2024 // Las Vegas, NV // Allegiant Stadium* ~ @ <

* Stadium Dates

^ Festival Dates

& ERNEST

> Larry Fleet

# HARDY

< Ella Langley

+ Dylan Marlowe

= Bryan Martin

$ Parker McCollum

~ Jelly Roll

- Jon Pardi

@ Nate Smith

! Lauren Watkins

? Lainey Wilson

% Bailey Zimmerman

* Very Special Texas Guest

TBA Very special guests to be announced soon

Related Stories

Morgan Wallen Adds 11 Stadium Show to One Night At A Time Tour

Kip Moore Nominated For CMA's International Artist Achievement Award

Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Morgan Wallen Lead Stagecoach Lineup

Jelly Roll Joins Morgan Wallen As Headliner Of Next Gulf Coast Jam

More Morgan Wallen News