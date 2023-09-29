Zac Brown Band Give 'The Way You Look Tonight' A Jazz-Country Makeover

(The GreenRoom) Zac Brown Band brings a unique jazz-country fusion to the iconic "The Way You Look Tonight" made popular by Frank Sinatra; listen on all streaming platforms today.

Recorded live at California's Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, the honey-infused classic jazz ballad with hints of southern flair further cements Zac Brown Band as a genre-defying act.

"For more than 20 years, the country music band has been delighting fans with their timeless hits and incredible talents," (E! News) continuously proving they are "capable of conjuring the extraordinary" (The Guardian) and worthy of the live entertainment hall of fame.

"The Way You Look Tonight" is from Zac Brown Band's first ever live-covers album, From the Road, Vol. 1: Covers, and follows their rendition of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," which couples the classic British-rock anthem with ZBB's iconic sound

