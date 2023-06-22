Carrie Underwood Kicks Off 2023 Las Vegas Residency

Residency poster

(fcc) On Wednesday, June 21, 2023, country music superstar and Resorts World Theatre first resident headliner, Carrie Underwood, kicked off her 2023 run of her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas. The first artist to grace the Resorts World Theatre stage when she opened the venue in 2021, Underwood dazzled the opening night crowd during her highly-anticipated, sold-out return to Las Vegas, marking her first of 21 exclusive performances at the venue this year.

On the heels of her highly-successful, 43-city U.S. arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR, and the recent launch of her exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel, CARRIE'S COUNTRY, Underwood shared her excitement with the sold-out venue as she took over the stage for an unforgettable performance of her greatest hits. Fans cheered and sang along to songs such as "Before He Cheats," "Blown Away, "Cry Pretty," and the showstopping finale, "Something in the Water" and more hits from her illustrious career, leaping to their feet throughout the show. As an added bonus, Underwood thrilled fans with an all-new performance of the title track of her "Denim & Rhinestones" album, which has been added to the production.

Exclusively designed for the state-of-the-art venue, Underwoods' REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency continues to be a must-see show in Las Vegas, selling out a total of 18 performances in the production's debut run, which ran through May 2022, leading to the recent announcement of added performances for December 2023. Fans can currently experience upcoming performances of REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency live at Resorts World Theatre on:

June: 23-24, 28, 30

July: 1

September: 20, 22-23, 27, 29-30

November: 29

December: 1-2, 6, 8-9, 13, 15-16

