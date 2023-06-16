Carrie Underwood Receives Grand Welcome To Celebrate Her Return To Las Vegas

Residency poster

(fcc) On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, country music superstar and Resorts World Theatre resident headliner, Carrie Underwood, received a grand welcome at Resorts World Las Vegas to celebrate her June 21, 2023 return to the stage for REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency. During a private reception, Underwood celebrated the highly-anticipated return of her ongoing residency with a pink champagne waterfall toast in the Crockfords lobby alongside invited guests following her arrival to the property in a signature red Rolls Royce.

Underwood stated, "I feel very special right now. It truly was an honor to open the Theatre at Resorts World and to be the first on that stage. [Resorts World] has been our home away from home, and we're excited for the rest of this year and hopefully, a long time to come."

Underwood, who also launched her exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel, CARRIE'S COUNTRY on June 9, 2023, was joined by Bobby Reynolds (Senior Vice President, AEG Presents Las Vegas) and Scott Sibella (President, Resorts World Las Vegas) who also shared remarks about the excitement surrounding her return to the stage with 21 shows in 2023.

"When we set out to put the theatre calendar together, we wanted the best entertainers putting on the best shows, utilizing the venue and all of its capabilities - putting on a show that you couldn't do anywhere else...to say we got it right is an understatement. Carrie opened her residency in December of 2021, and by June, we had 18 sold-out shows with her. We are so glad to have her back one year later," said Reynolds.

Exclusively designed for the state-of-the-art venue, Underwoods' REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency continues to be a must-see show in Las Vegas, garnering rave reviews by critics and fans alike and selling out all runs in 2022 - a total of 18 shows. Underwood will kick off her 2023 run of shows on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, following the end of her highly-successful, 43-city U.S. arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR.

Fans can experience the upcoming performances of REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency live at Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on June 21, 23-24, 28, 30; July 1; Sept. 20, 22-23, 27, 29-30; Nov. 29; Dec. 1-2, 6, 8-9, 13, 15-16.

For tickets or more information go here.

