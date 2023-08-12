.

Carrie Underwood Shares New Song 'Give Her That'

08-12-2023

(UMG) Carrie Underwood releases brand new track "Give Her That". Written by Underwood with David Garcia and Lydia Vaughan, "Give Her That" appears on the Deluxe Edition of Underwood's critically acclaimed Denim & Rhinestones album.

Underwood recently revealed she returns for the 11th consecutive show open for NBC's Sunday Night Football this fall. Additionally, Underwood's upcoming concert dates include performances at the Grand Ole Opry, joining Guns N' Roses at GEODIS Park in Nashville, and her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre continues this September.

Fans can also tune into her year-round, exclusive CARRIE'S COUNTRY SiriusXM channel 60. Watch the lyric video and see the album's tracklisting below:

Denim & Rhinestones Deluxe Edition track listing:
1. Denim & Rhinestones
2. Velvet Heartbreak
3. Ghost Story
4. Hate My Heart
5. Burn
6. Crazy Angels
7. Faster
8. Pink Champagne
9. Wanted Woman
10. Poor Everybody Else
11. She Don't Know
12. Garden
13. Out Of That Truck*
14. Give Her That*
15. Drunk And Hungover*
16. Damage*
17. Take Me Out*
18. She Don't Know (LIVE from The Denim & Rhinestones Tour)*
*Deluxe Edition tracks

