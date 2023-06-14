.

Chris Janson Celebrates 'The Outlaw Side of Me' at the Grand Ole Opry

06-14-2023

Chris Janson News Album art June 14, 2023
Album art

(TPR) Multi-Platinum selling artist, Chris Janson, celebrated the upcoming release of his latest album, The Outlaw Side of Me, at Country music's famed Grand Ole Opry.

The electrifying performer hosted a special livestream for fans, which will stream on the free Circle Now app and is available to watch on the Circle All Access Facebook and YouTube pages this Friday, July 16th at 5pm CT.

Janson ignited the stage performing new tracks from the latest album, along with some of his biggest career hits and was presented with an impressive four RIAA Platinum certifications for "Good Vibes," "Drunk Girl," "Fix A Drink," and went 4x Platinum for mega-hit, "Buy Me A Boat."

Produced by Julian Raymond (via Big Machine Label Group/Harpeth 60 Records) The Outlaw Side of Me is a full spectrum look at one of Country music's most promising rising stars - from the outlaw to the rowdy beer drinker, to the romantic to the full-throttle performer, this album is top-to-bottom Chris Janson.

Chris Janson Celebrates 'The Outlaw Side of Me' at the Grand Ole Opry

