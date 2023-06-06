George Strait Kicks Off Summer Of Stadiums With Two-Record Setting Performances

(EBM) The King of Country continues his reign as "the genre's most consistent A-list act," as declared by the Los Angeles Times, setting back-to-back venue attendance records with his two most recent shows. George Strait brought a record-setting 46,641 attendees to Milwaukee's American Family Field on Saturday evening (besting Paul McCartney's 2013 record by over 2,000 people). The standout show came on the heels of last weekend's record-setting 63,891 attendees at Columbus's Ohio Stadium for Buckeye Country Superfest.

"With support from the 11-member 'Ace in the Hole' band, Strait's setlist in Milwaukee was nicely plotted, frequently going back and forth between somber songs and playful tunes," praised the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel of Strait's 32 songs over more than two hours on Saturday evening. "He let storytelling seize the spotlight, expressed with a golden croon that showed no strain while offering enough emotional nuance to embody the material."

"We have been fortunate to have a number of fantastic shows at American Family Field since we opened our doors. Our expectations for George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town were very high and those expectations were blown away," shared Jason Hartlund, executive vice president/chief commercial officer for the Milwaukee Brewers. "We set venue records for concert attendance and gross ticket revenue, among others. The Brewers have worked with Messina Touring Group for over a decade and have always enjoyed the relationship. We look forward to working together on many future shows at American Family Field."

The record-setting concerts followed the Country Music Hall of Famer's recent headlining performance at Phoenix's State Farm Stadium (May 6) and set the stage for a summer of stadium shows to come, with dates to follow in Seattle (June 17), Denver (June 24), Nashville (July 28 & 29) and Tampa (Aug. 5).

"We truly have the best fans in the world. There's nothing like seeing their faces when I walk on stage with my Ace in the Hole band jamming to 'Deep in the Heart of Texas,'" shared Strait. "The energy they're giving back to us is indescribable. I'm very grateful to all of the fans who come out to see us for these shows and I can't wait to see you at the next one."

