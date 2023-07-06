Jason Aldean Launching Highway Desperado Tour at Bethel Woods

(Rosen Group) Get ready for a night to "hit the dirt road" and head to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, as Jason Aldean is scheduled to take center stage at the historic venue on July 14th.
Fans will not only have the opportunity to enjoy their favorite songs against the backdrop of the Sullivan Catskills, but they can also take in the rich history and breathtaking grounds of Bethel Woods while moving to the beat of the music.
The Bethel Woods show is the first stop of Aldean's Highway Desperado Tour that will feature special guests Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent, and Dee Jay Silver.
7/14/2023 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
7/15/2023 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre
7/16/2023 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
7/20/2023 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
7/21/2023 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
7/27/2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion^
7/28/2023 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
7/29/2023 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
8/4/2023 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium
8/5/2023 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
8/6/2023 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
8/10/2023 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
8/11/2023 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
8/18/2023 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
8/19/2023 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Amphitheater*
8/24/2023 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena
8/25/2023 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
8/26/2023 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater
9/7/2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
9/8/2023 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
9/9/2023 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
9/14/2023 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
9/15/2023 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
9/16/2023 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
9/21/2023 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
9/22/2023 - Portland, OR - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
9/23/2023 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
9/28/2023 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
9/29/2023 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
9/30/2023 - San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheater
10/5/2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
10/6/2023 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
10/7/2023 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
10/12/2023 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center+
10/13/2023 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
10/14/2023 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
10/19/2023 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
10/20/2023 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
10/21/2023 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center
10/27/2023 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
10/28/2023 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
