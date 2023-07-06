Jason Aldean Launching Highway Desperado Tour at Bethel Woods

Tour poster

(Rosen Group) Get ready for a night to "hit the dirt road" and head to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, as Jason Aldean is scheduled to take center stage at the historic venue on July 14th.

Fans will not only have the opportunity to enjoy their favorite songs against the backdrop of the Sullivan Catskills, but they can also take in the rich history and breathtaking grounds of Bethel Woods while moving to the beat of the music.

The Bethel Woods show is the first stop of Aldean's Highway Desperado Tour that will feature special guests Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent, and Dee Jay Silver.

7/14/2023 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/15/2023 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre

7/16/2023 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/20/2023 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

7/21/2023 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

7/27/2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion^

7/28/2023 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

7/29/2023 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

8/4/2023 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

8/5/2023 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

8/6/2023 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

8/10/2023 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

8/11/2023 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

8/18/2023 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

8/19/2023 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Amphitheater*

8/24/2023 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

8/25/2023 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

8/26/2023 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

9/7/2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

9/8/2023 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

9/9/2023 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/14/2023 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

9/15/2023 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/16/2023 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

9/21/2023 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

9/22/2023 - Portland, OR - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

9/23/2023 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

9/28/2023 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/29/2023 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

9/30/2023 - San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheater

10/5/2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

10/6/2023 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

10/7/2023 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

10/12/2023 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center+

10/13/2023 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

10/14/2023 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

10/19/2023 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

10/20/2023 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

10/21/2023 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

10/27/2023 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/28/2023 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Related Stories

Jason Aldean and Brad Paisley Surprise Fans At Carrie Underwood Concert

Big Collaborations Announced For New Year's Eve Live TV Special

Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, and Luke Bryan Lead New Year's Eve Live Additions

Brantley Gilbert and Jason Aldean Share New Collaboration

More Jason Aldean News