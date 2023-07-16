Jason Aldean Premieres 'Try That In A Small Town' Video

(PR) Jason Aldean has released a music video for his track "Try That In A Small Town" as he kicked off his Highway Desperado Tour at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY earlier this week.
Special guests Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent, and Dee Jay Silver will join Jason on the 39-city headlining tour, making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Charlotte, Phoenix and more before wrapping up in Tampa at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on October 28.
The "Try That In A Small Town" world premiered on Friday via Paramount's Times Square Billboards and CMT. Watch it below:
