Jason Aldean Takes 'Try That In A Small Town' To No. 1

(BBR Music) Jason Aldean's "Try That In A Small Town" today topped the Country Aircheck/Mediabase charts, earning the Georgia-native his twenty-eighth career No. 1. The chart-topping single, which hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart earlier this year, marks the first No. 1 off of his highly-anticipated 11th studio album, HIGHWAY DESPERADO, out November 3rd.

HIGHWAY DESPERADO features fourteen total tracks and in addition to "Try That In a Small Town" includes "Whiskey Drink," written by Kurt Allison, Jonathan Edwards, Tully Kennedy, and John Morgan, as well as "Tough Crowd," and "Let Your Boys Be Country." The album also features three tracks co-written by Aldean, including the album's title track. The ACM Artist of the Decade entertainer first introduced new music from the album in May with the release of the fan-appreciation anthem, "Tough Crowd" at this year's ACM Awards, where the 3X ACM Entertainer of the Year winner was again an Entertainer of the Year nominee.

HIGHWAY DESPERADO follows his album MACON, GEORGIA, which earned praise from Rolling Stone, Stereogum, The Tennessean, Entertainment Tonight, E! News and more. The album earned Aldean his 27th career-charting #1 single, "Trouble With A Heartbreak," as well as a Billboard Music Award nomination for "Top Country Song" and awards from ACM, CMT, iHeart, and a GRAMMY nomination for "If I Didn't Love You" with Carrie Underwood. Since making his chart debut in 2005, the Georgia native has earned the most Top 10 songs on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart - more than any other artist - his "songs of small-town living, love and loss have resonated with a loyal fanbase" (Billboard) and have "vaulted him to the pinnacle of Country music success" (Atlanta Journal Constitution). His current tour of the same name continues through October 27th.

HIGHWAY DESPERADO Track Listing:

1. Tough Crowd - Kurt Allison, Marv Green, Tully Kennedy, Kelley Lovelace, Neil Thrasher

2. Let Your Boys Be Country - Jaron Boyer, Allison Veltz Cruz, Micah Wilshire

3. Knew You'd Come Around - Kurt Allison, Ben Hayslip, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan

4. Hungover In A Hotel - Jason Aldean, Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, David Lee Murphy, Neil Thrasher

5. Try That In A Small Town - Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, Kelley Lovelace, Neil Thrasher

6. Whiskey Drink - Kurt Allison, Jonathan Edwards, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan

7. Whose Rearview - Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, Lydia Vaughn

8. I'm Over You - Josh Phillips, Michael Tyler, Micah Wilshire

9. Rather Watch You - Jessi Alexander, Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, Kelley Lovelace, Neil Thrasher

10. Breakup Breakdown - Jason Aldean, Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, Lydia Vaughan

11. Get Away From You - Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, Lydia Vaughn

12. Changing Bars - Kurt Allison, Jonathan Edwards, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan

13. From This Beer On - Kurt Allison, Jonathan Edwards, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan

14. Highway Desperado - Jason Aldean, Kurt Allison, Jonathan Edwards, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan

Produced by Michael Knox

REMAINING HIGHWAY DESPERADO 2023 TOUR DATES:

Fri Oct 27 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 28 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

