Luke Grimes Releases New Song 'Playin' On The Tracks'

(UMG Nashville) Mercury Nashville / Range Music recording artist Luke Grimes today released a new track, "Playin' On The Tracks." Written by Brent Cobb and Luke Grimes, the song is produced by Dave Cobb.
"This song was my first co-write with the very talented Bent Cobb and I realized pretty quickly that he was going to be a big part of my musical journey," said Grimes. "With 'Playin' On The Tracks,' it started with a mood. We were trying to capture the outlaw spirit of a sort of rambler. Once we got going it sort of fell out. I love the shoot from the hip attitude of this song."
Fresh off his major festival debut at Stagecoach, Grimes will perform in Nashville for the first time at Spotify House at Ole Red at this year's CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10. Later that night, he will headline the evening at "Music is Universal 2023" presented by Universal Music Group Nashville, an event that is free to the public at the Skydeck at Fifth + Broadway. Grimes will also be playing several country festivals around the country throughout the summer including Under The Big Sky, Fairwell Festival, and Pilgrimage Festival.
