Luke Grimes Shares New Song 'Hold On'

Single art

(UMG Nashville) Mercury Nashville / Range Music recording artist Luke Grimes today released a new track, "Hold On." Written by Foy Vance and Ilsey Juber, the song is produced by Dave Cobb.

When Grimes began having discussions with his management team about his musical inspirations, Foy Vance, a singer-songwriter from Northern Ireland, was on that list. After a writing session with Vance in Scotland fell through, "Hold On,", was pitched to the team and it was immediately put on hold for Grimes. He recorded it with Cobb, and it is one of only two songs that Grimes didn't write for his forthcoming album.

"'Hold On' has become one of my favorite songs on the (upcoming) album," said Grimes. "Foy Vance is one of my favorite current songwriters and although he and I couldn't get together in person, I knew I wanted him to be a part of this album. He had this song that had not been cut and I immediately fell in love with the words; I felt so connected to it. It's a familiar feeling, the fear of falling too deeply for someone because you could ultimately get hurt. I think it's a universal feeling for anyone who has had their heart broken."

Grimes is making his debut Stagecoach Festival debut on Sunday, April 30. His performance will be included in the Stagecoach livestream which will be available to stream on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Prime Video at 2:35 p.m. PT. Stream the new song below:

