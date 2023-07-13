Parmalee Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of Grand Ole Opry Debut With Special Dedication

Photo courtesy Press On Publicity

(POP) With three #1 singles to their credit, multi-platinum hitmakers Parmalee celebrated 10 years of Grand Ole Opry appearances last night, with a three-song set and a special dedication.

The band opened with their current hit "Girl In Mine," followed by "Take My Name," Billboard's Most Played Country Song of 2022, before closing with their first #1 single, "Carolina."

Formed in 2001, the band, featuring brothers Matt (lead singer) and Scott Thomas, Cousin Barry Knox, and childhood friend Josh McSwain, was touring constantly but struggled to make ends meet. Needing money to pay for a recording session, Matt and Scott's mom took out a second mortgage on her home to fund the recording.

"You guys changed our lives with this next song, and I got to tell you a little story about it first," said Matt. "We went in the studio to record the first version of this song and our 'buddy' who was helping us out with the money, wrote us a check to pay the studio bill, but the check bounced. So, we owed the studio guy $11,000 and the only person I felt comfortable asking to help was my mom. She took out a second mortgage on her little three-bedroom house and wrote a check to cover the bill. And here's the kicker, one of those songs was 'Carolina.' So, we paid her back plus 20% and new car so here's to all the momma's and daddy's out there supporting your babies and your dreamers y'all! I want to dedicate this to my mom!

Following their Opry appearance, the road warriors took the last flight out of BNA headed west for a weekend of shows.

