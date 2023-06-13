Reba McEntire's Inspiring America Appearance Goes Online

Video still

(The GreenRoom) Superstar Reba McEntire was featured on NBC's third annual "Inspiring America" network special, which aired over the weekend. Video of the appearance has been shared online.

"Inspiring America" celebrates remarkable individuals, including newsmakers, celebrities, athletes, philanthropists, and everyday people who have been an inspiration over the past year. The special spotlighted Reba's involvement with Reba's Place, a new venue that is revitalizing Reba's hometown of Atoka, Oklahoma.

Over the weekend, Reba made multiple appearances at CMA Fest and was featured as Artist of the Day. Reba performed at Spotify House and delighted fans with a surprise appearance at Nissan Stadium during Cody Johnson's set. The two performed Reba's chart-topping hit, "Whoever's in New England," giving "a dynamic performance worthy of a jet-engine roar of a standing ovation." (Tennessean) Reba also appeared at the CMA Close Up Stage, where she shared stories from her forthcoming lifestyle book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots, due in October.

