RUN DMC Announces New York City Pop-Up Coinciding With Hip-Hop 50 Live Concert

08-08-2023

RUN DMC News Event poster August 08, 2023
Event poster

(MM PR) RUN DMC, one of the most influential acts in the history of American Hip Hop culture, has announced a pop-up and art installation experience in partnership with adidas Originals, coming to New York City August 10th - August 12th at Bleeker Trading, 96 Christopher Street.

Coinciding with the group's August 11th return to headline the Hip-Hop 50 Live Concert, the pop-up will give fans access to merchandise from Barriers Worldwide and the Crate NY in addition to coolers in partnership with Igloo and other RUN DMC novelty merchandise items.

The pop-up will be open to the public August 10th thru August 12th from 11am - 7pm with tunes from well-known hip-hop DJ Skratchbastid and appearances from both Rev. Run and DMC. The four (4) day pop-up is produced by Geneius Creative Agency (founded by RUN DMC's Creative Director Eazuus), and Bravado (Universal Music Group's industry-leading merchandise and brand management company), whilst fabrication build-out is produced by Native Construx, LLC.

