RUN DMC Announces New York City Pop-Up Coinciding With Hip-Hop 50 Live Concert

Event poster

(MM PR) RUN DMC, one of the most influential acts in the history of American Hip Hop culture, has announced a pop-up and art installation experience in partnership with adidas Originals, coming to New York City August 10th - August 12th at Bleeker Trading, 96 Christopher Street.

Coinciding with the group's August 11th return to headline the Hip-Hop 50 Live Concert, the pop-up will give fans access to merchandise from Barriers Worldwide and the Crate NY in addition to coolers in partnership with Igloo and other RUN DMC novelty merchandise items.

The pop-up will be open to the public August 10th thru August 12th from 11am - 7pm with tunes from well-known hip-hop DJ Skratchbastid and appearances from both Rev. Run and DMC. The four (4) day pop-up is produced by Geneius Creative Agency (founded by RUN DMC's Creative Director Eazuus), and Bravado (Universal Music Group's industry-leading merchandise and brand management company), whilst fabrication build-out is produced by Native Construx, LLC.

Related Stories

Singled Out: Mpackt's Stay Dangerous

Run DMC's Darryl 'D.M.C.' McDaniels Talks Metal

Aerosmith And Run-DMC To Reportedly Rock Grammy Awards

More RUN DMC News