RUN DMC Announces New York City Pop-Up Coinciding With Hip-Hop 50 Live Concert

(MM PR) RUN DMC, one of the most influential acts in the history of American Hip Hop culture, has announced a pop-up and art installation experience in partnership with adidas Originals, coming to New York City August 10th - August 12th at Bleeker Trading, 96 Christopher Street.
Coinciding with the group's August 11th return to headline the Hip-Hop 50 Live Concert, the pop-up will give fans access to merchandise from Barriers Worldwide and the Crate NY in addition to coolers in partnership with Igloo and other RUN DMC novelty merchandise items.
The pop-up will be open to the public August 10th thru August 12th from 11am - 7pm with tunes from well-known hip-hop DJ Skratchbastid and appearances from both Rev. Run and DMC. The four (4) day pop-up is produced by Geneius Creative Agency (founded by RUN DMC's Creative Director Eazuus), and Bravado (Universal Music Group's industry-leading merchandise and brand management company), whilst fabrication build-out is produced by Native Construx, LLC.
Singled Out: Mpackt's Stay Dangerous
Run DMC's Darryl 'D.M.C.' McDaniels Talks Metal
Aerosmith And Run-DMC To Reportedly Rock Grammy Awards
The Allman Betts Family Revival Dates and All-Star Lineup Revealed- Dokken Announce New Album With 'Fugitive' Video- more
Carrie Underwood Rocks Guns N' Roses North American Tour-Avenged Sevenfold Top Rock Chart With 'Nobody' - more
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Three Report
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Two Report
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day One Report
Caught In The Act: Reverend Horton Heat and The Delta Bombers Rock Chicago
RockPile: Peter Frampton Super Audio CDs
The Allman Betts Family Revival Dates and All-Star Lineup Revealed
Dokken Announce New Album With 'Fugitive' Video
Duran Duran Precursor T.V. Eye Release Their Complete Recorded History
Breakfast With The Beatles Celebrating 40th Anniversary
Jared James Nichols Announces Fall Tour
Celebrating The Life Of John Lawton Double Album Released
Tommy Emmanuel And Raul Malo Release 'Far Away Places' Video
Steely Dan Launch Reissue Program With Remastered 'Aja'