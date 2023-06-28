Russell Dickerson Announces New EP With 'Ride The Wave' Video

(The GreenRoom) Country star Russell Dickerson is back with another project celebrating a unique sound all his own. Titled "Three Months Two Streets Down," Dickerson today releases a summer-focused EP.

Dickerson also dropped a music video today to accompany the EP's central song, "Ride The Wave," which sets the tone for the entire project. The cinematic video features Dickerson playing a bartender as he narrates the story of a young couple experiencing the roller coaster of fleeting summer love.

"Three Months Two Streets Down" paints a vivid picture of the most nostalgic time of the year, showcasing Dickerson's signature blend of country and pop with a beachy, nostalgic flair. Focusing on themes such as the joy of kicking back and enjoying the beach as well as the ups and downs of summer love, the project illustrates the many emotions of a summer season through a total of five tracks. Dubbed "an ace songwriter who can hold his own in the writing room" (Billboard), Dickerson wrote four of the songs on the project.

The track list includes:

1. Ride The Wave - Russell Dickerson, John-Luke Carter, Shay Mooney

2. Down on the Beach - Jordan Schmidt, Chase McGill, Tyler Hubbard

3. Steal My Summer - Russell Dickerson, Jon Nite, Casey Brown

4. Beauty and the Beach - Russell Dickerson, Ashley Gorley, Jon Nite, Ben Johnson

5. SMR LV - Russell Dickerson, Sofia Quinn

"I've had these songs for awhile and wanted to do something cool with them - releasing a summer EP just seemed like the perfect fit," Dickerson said. "I like how there's a track on there for everyone - whether it's one that makes you nostalgic or more of a feel-good song to blast in your car. So glad I can officially share these tracks with the RD Fam!"

The release of this EP comes on the heels of the announcement regarding Dickerson's upcoming "Big Wheels & Back Roads Tour." The tour will kick off this Fall in Philadelphia on Sept. 21.

