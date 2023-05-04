.

Russell Dickerson Guest Stars In Season Finale Episode Of Call Me Kat

05-04-2023

Mayim Bialik, Russell Dickerson, Cheyenne Jackson, Margie Mays

(The GreenRoom) Country superstar Russell Dickerson is set to make his acting debut on the season finale episode of comedy series, Call Me Kat, airing tonight at 9:31-10:00PM ET/PT on FOX. Titled "Call Me A Donut Wall," Dickerson plays himself in the episode and offers character Max a new career opportunity that could change his life.

Dickerson reflected on the experience, sharing, "I was super nervous at first, like playing my first concert all over again. But the cast and crew were so welcoming and made it such an incredible experience. I could absolutely see myself acting more!"

In addition to his appearance on Call Me Kat, Dickerson recently performed his current, heartfelt single, "God Gave Me A Girl," on TODAY - watch the emotional performance here. The hitmaker is currently on the road, kicking off a packed summer of shows at fairs, festivals, and more.

