Russell Dickerson Recruits Flo Ride For 'Beauty And The Beach' Remix

07-21-2023

(The GreenRoom) Russell Dickerson today releases a remix of his song "Beauty And The Beach" featuring Flo Rida, who put his own spin on the track. Written by Dickerson, Ashley Gorley, Jon Nite, and Ben Johnson, the original version of the track was first heard on Dickerson's recent summer-themed EP "Three Months Two Streets Down," dubbed a project that "leans hard on nostalgia, but never sounds anything less than 2023," (Taste of Country). The feel-good, mid-tempo song paints a vibrant picture of a narrator enjoying a tropical scene with the love of his life.

Dickerson shared his excitement for the collaboration, explaining, "Country is definitely my first love, but I have always appreciated other genres as well. I've been a big fan of Flo Rida's music for years and to have him on the remix is just insane. He brings such a great energy to the track and I'm so pumped with how it turned out. Can't wait for the RD Fam to blast this all summer!"

In addition to this new music, Dickerson has been busy on the road this summer playing shows, fairs, and festivals. He recently announced The Big Wheels & Back Roads Tour, which will start on Sept. 21 in Philadelphia.

