TALK Announces North American Headlining Tour

(Capitol Music Group) TALK announces an extensive North American headlining tour in 2024 to support his debut album, Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees, which released last Friday on Capitol Records. TALK performed his first of three shows opening for country queen Shania Twain last night in Toronto, where he flexed his powerful rock chops in front of a sold-out crowd.
It all comes on the heels of the release of Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees. Featuring hit singles "Run Away to Mars" and "A Little Bit Happy," the hard-hitting collection shoots for the stars-and stadiums-with inspirations from Meatloaf, Broadway, and '80s and '90s rock.
"The concept for 'Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees' was dreamed up by my executive producer Justin Tranter and I," TALK explains. "I think what we created was almost exactly what was originally envisioned-an album that was made with love and heart, that I hope will put a smile on people's faces or be a warm hug to those who need one."
While the album navigates a flood of emotions-both good and bad-it ultimately sees hope prevail. "Thematically the album is about love and friendship being able to survive anything. It's never too late to lift someone up," TALK adds. Filled with big dramatics and blistering guitar solos, the 10-track set never lets up, from upbeat opener "Fall For You" to the acoustic slow-burner "A Little Bit Happy" to the fiery call-to-arms "Wastleland." By album closer "Set On Me," TALK is ready to soar-"I won't let the sun set on me," he declares in his booming howl-and it's hard not to be pulled into his rays.
Next year's headlining tour will bring Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees to life. TALK will kick it off on February 9 in Detroit before hitting most major markets around the U.S., including Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York with Zinadelphia as support. He will then head back north for a tour around Canada, starting in Quebec City on April 18 and ending in Vancouver on May 6. The artist presale launches at 10am on October 24 with general ticket sales opening at 10am on October 26.
Ticket Sales Timeline
Artist Presale: Tuesday, October 24 @ 10am local (password: LFBB24)
Spotify Presale: Tuesday, October 24 @ 12pm local
Local Presales: Wednesday, October 25 @ 10am local
Onsale: Thursday, October 26 @ 10am local
Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees 2024 Tour Dates
DATE CITY / STATE VENUE
February 9 Detroit, MI El Club
February 10 Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall
February 11 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue
February 14 Denver, CO Globe Hall
February 15 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court
February 17 Seattle, WA The Crocodile
February 20 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post
February 21 San Francisco, CA The Independent
February 22 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre
February 24 San Diego, CA Music Box
February 25 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar
February 27 Austin, TX Parish
February 28 Dallas, TX Studio at The Factory
February 29 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs
March 1 New Orleans, LA Toulouse Theatre
March 3 Atlanta, GA Terminal West
March 5 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theatre
March 7 Washington, DC The Atlantis
March 8 New York, NY Irving Plaza
March 9 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts
March 10 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
April 18 Quebec City, QC Imperial Bell
April 19 Montreal, QC Beanfield Theatre
April 20 Ottawa, ON Bronson Centre
April 27 Toronto, ON The Danforth Music Hall
April 30 Winnipeg, MB The Park Theatre
May 1 Saskatoon, SK Coors Event Centre
May 3 Calgary, AB The Palace Theatre
May 4 Edmonton, AB Midway
May 6 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom
