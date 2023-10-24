TALK Announces North American Headlining Tour

(Capitol Music Group) TALK announces an extensive North American headlining tour in 2024 to support his debut album, Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees, which released last Friday on Capitol Records. TALK performed his first of three shows opening for country queen Shania Twain last night in Toronto, where he flexed his powerful rock chops in front of a sold-out crowd.

It all comes on the heels of the release of Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees. Featuring hit singles "Run Away to Mars" and "A Little Bit Happy," the hard-hitting collection shoots for the stars-and stadiums-with inspirations from Meatloaf, Broadway, and '80s and '90s rock.

"The concept for 'Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees' was dreamed up by my executive producer Justin Tranter and I," TALK explains. "I think what we created was almost exactly what was originally envisioned-an album that was made with love and heart, that I hope will put a smile on people's faces or be a warm hug to those who need one."

While the album navigates a flood of emotions-both good and bad-it ultimately sees hope prevail. "Thematically the album is about love and friendship being able to survive anything. It's never too late to lift someone up," TALK adds. Filled with big dramatics and blistering guitar solos, the 10-track set never lets up, from upbeat opener "Fall For You" to the acoustic slow-burner "A Little Bit Happy" to the fiery call-to-arms "Wastleland." By album closer "Set On Me," TALK is ready to soar-"I won't let the sun set on me," he declares in his booming howl-and it's hard not to be pulled into his rays.

Next year's headlining tour will bring Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees to life. TALK will kick it off on February 9 in Detroit before hitting most major markets around the U.S., including Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York with Zinadelphia as support. He will then head back north for a tour around Canada, starting in Quebec City on April 18 and ending in Vancouver on May 6. The artist presale launches at 10am on October 24 with general ticket sales opening at 10am on October 26.

Ticket Sales Timeline

Artist Presale: Tuesday, October 24 @ 10am local (password: LFBB24)

Spotify Presale: Tuesday, October 24 @ 12pm local

Local Presales: Wednesday, October 25 @ 10am local

Onsale: Thursday, October 26 @ 10am local

Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees 2024 Tour Dates

DATE CITY / STATE VENUE

February 9 Detroit, MI El Club

February 10 Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall

February 11 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

February 14 Denver, CO Globe Hall

February 15 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court

February 17 Seattle, WA The Crocodile

February 20 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post

February 21 San Francisco, CA The Independent

February 22 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre

February 24 San Diego, CA Music Box

February 25 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar

February 27 Austin, TX Parish

February 28 Dallas, TX Studio at The Factory

February 29 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs

March 1 New Orleans, LA Toulouse Theatre

March 3 Atlanta, GA Terminal West

March 5 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theatre

March 7 Washington, DC The Atlantis

March 8 New York, NY Irving Plaza

March 9 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts

March 10 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

April 18 Quebec City, QC Imperial Bell

April 19 Montreal, QC Beanfield Theatre

April 20 Ottawa, ON Bronson Centre

April 27 Toronto, ON The Danforth Music Hall

April 30 Winnipeg, MB The Park Theatre

May 1 Saskatoon, SK Coors Event Centre

May 3 Calgary, AB The Palace Theatre

May 4 Edmonton, AB Midway

May 6 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

