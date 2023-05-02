Willie Nelson Day Declared In Los Angeles For Legend's 90th Birthday

Event poster

(Event poster) April 29, 2023, was declared "Willie Nelson Day" In the City of Los Angeles as the country music legend celebrated his 90th birthday with a star-studded two night event at the Hollywood Bowl.

April 29 and 30, a sold-out crowd of ecstatic fans enjoyed eight hours of all-star performances during Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie's 90th Birthday at the Hollywood Bowl, with a celebration "headed for the concert history books" according to USA Today. Honoring the legacy of 12-time GRAMMY Award-winning country music giant Willie Nelson, the scene at the Hollywood Bowl transcended genres, with Associated Press remarking "The parade of partners illustrated one of the night's themes: Willie brings people together."

Nelson was joined by an incredible lineup of performing artists including Allison Russell, Beck, Billy Strings, Bob Weir, Booker T. Jones, Buddy Cannon, Charley Crockett, Chris Stapleton, Daniel Lanois, Dave Matthews, Dwight Yoakam, Edie Brickell, Emmylou Harris, Gary Clark Jr., George Strait, Jack Johnson, Jamey Johnson, Kris Kristofferson, Leon Bridges, Lily Meola, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff, Neil Young, Norah Jones, Orville Peck, Particle Kid, Rodney Crowell, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Shooter Jennings, Snoop Dogg, Stephen Stills, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, The Chicks, The Lumineers, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes, Waylon Payne, Ziggy Marley and surprise guest, Keith Richards.

The event, promoted by Live Nation-Hewitt Silva and produced by Blackbird Presents, featured spectacular once-in-a-lifetime performances and unforgettable collaborations, in a night hailed by Variety for its "savvily assembled mixture of talent and song choices... that paid tribute to a songwriting mastery that began in the Eisenhower era and will end well into the legal weed era."

Some of the weekend's highlights included welcoming Kris Kristofferson back to the stage; Stephen Stills reuniting onstage with Neil Young to perform "Long May You Run;" Chris Stapleton's rendition of "Always On My Mind;" Willie and Snoop Dogg's "Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die;" Jamey Johnson, Lukas & Micah Nelson, Shooter Jennings and Roseanne Cash performing "The Highwaymen;" Willie and Keith Richards' duet for "We Had It All" and "Live Forever;" and so much more.

The star-studded celebration also featured special tributes and presentations by comedians Chelsea Handler and Gabriel Iglesias, as well as actors Ethan Hawke, Helen Mirren, Jennifer Garner, Owen Wilson and Woody Harrelson. The house band was led each night by GRAMMY Award-winning Music Director Don Was, and also featured Audley Freed, Benmont Tench, Gabe Witcher, Greg Leisz, Mickey Raphael, Terence Higgins, Tom Bukovac, Alfreda McCrary, Ann McCrary and Regina McCrary.

Prior to the concert on Saturday, Councilmember Nithya Raman and the Los Angeles City Council declared Willie's birthday, April 29, 2023, as "Willie Nelson Day" in the City of Los Angeles. Councilmember Raman, along with Supervisor Lindsey Horvath and Supervisor Kathryn Barger, presented Willie with commemorative plaques backstage.

