Maneskin To Rock MTV VMA Awards With TV Debut Performance Of 'Honey (Are You Coming?)'

VMA promo VMA promo

Maneskin have announced that they will be making the television debut of their forthcoming single "Honey (Are You Coming?)" during an appearance at the MTV VMA Awards

According to the announcement, the band will return to the VMA stage for a second consecutive year where they will give the Global TV Live debut of the new single on the September 12th broadcast.

The four-time VMA nominees and previous Best Alternative Winners, are also the only new generation group nominated this year in BEST ROCK - with their powerful concert encore tale of ultimate heartbreak "THE LONELIEST" nominated alongside recent releases from established genre superstars such as Metallica, Muse, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Linkin Park.

Just over a week later, MANESKIN will bring their live performances back to U.S. stages, as their RUSH WORLD TOUR (with many dates selling-out fast) begins Sept. 21 At Madison Square Garden - becoming the band's first-ever ARENA Level North American Tour - just as its namesake album has surpassed ONE BILLION views as of today on Spotify.

