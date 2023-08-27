Ice Nine Kills Expand 'The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood' Album

(CN) Theatrical, horror-themed metal masters Ice Nine Kills have announced the deluxe edition of their chart-dominating 2021 album 'The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood' today. Titled 'Welcome To Horrorwood Under Fire', the expanded release arrives October 20th via Fearless Records and is packed with new and previously unheard versions of fan favourite cuts, an orchestral version of the album and collectible horror artefacts.

Expanding on Ice Nine Kills' signature fusion of blood-soaked metal and cinematic storytelling, 'Welcome To Horrorwood Under Fire' includes the original album along with new single (more on this coming soon), two reimagined tracks, and physical extras encased in a flame-engulfed box set.

On the deluxe edition, frontman, leader and creative visionary, Spencer Charnas shares: "Bigger, bloodier and more brutal! We've taken the 'Silver Scream 2' and literally set it ablaze! 'Welcome To Horrorwood Under Fire', is our most ambitious and intricately designed piece of horror memorabilia yet. The 3D, flame-engulfed artwork comes to life through real illuminated lightbulbs built into the packaging, encasing a nightmarish collection including the original album, a new song, reimaginings of fan favorites and the whole album played by an orchestra. Not only that, it also comes with a wearable Silence mask straight out of our nightmarish cinematic universe and a death certificate of authenticity signed by yours truly. This boxset is the ultimate collectible for INK fans and one of the most intricate releases we've put out to date."

'The Silver Scream 2:Welcome To Horrorwood' launched ICE NINE KILLS to new heights when it was released in 2021, topping charts and collecting over 339 million streams on the back of hits like "Hip To Be Scared", "Assault & Batteries", "Rainy Day", "Funeral Derangements", "Take Your Pick", "The Shower Scene" and most recently, "Welcome To Horrorwood". Now the final chapter of the saga arrives in fittingly terrifying fashion with 'Welcome To Horrorwood Under Fire' - the ultimate collectible for any self-respecting INK fan.

The band recently announced that they will end 2023 with a freshly sharpened ice pick through the temple, as they co-headline the Kiss Of Death Tour with In This Moment and support from Avatar and New Year's Day. The 18-date US run will top off an incredible 18 months of touring for ICE NINE KILLS, that has included three sold-out legs of the enormously popular triple co-headline 'Trinity of Terror' tour with Motionless In White and Black Veil Brides, a plethora of headline shows across the US and Europe, multiple festival performances around the world, a US run with Falling In Reverse on their Popular Monstour tour and huge support slots for metal behemoths such as Metallica and Slipknot. Not to mention the release of The Silver Scream novel - the only book with a comprehensive exploration inside the mind of America's notorious, celluloid-obsessed, rock star turned cinema-copycat murderer, Spencer Charnas written by Bayonet Award-winning television reporter Roy Merkin.

Side A

1) Opening Night...

2) Welcome To Horrorwood

3) A Rash Decision

4) Assault & Batteries

5) The Shower Scene



Side B

6) Funeral Derangements

7) Rainy Day

8) Hip To Be Scared (ft Jacoby Shaddix



Side C

9) Take Your Pick (ft Corpsegrinder)

10) The Box (ft Brandon Saller and Ryan Kirby)

11) F.L.Y.(ft Buddy Nielsen)

12) Wurst Vacation

Side D

13) Ex-Mortis

14) Farewell II Flesh

15) Meat & Greet

16) Rainy Day (Splinter Remix)

17) The Shower Scene (Acoustic)

Side E

18) Welcome To Horrorwood (Orchestral Version)

19) A Rash Decision (Orchestral Version)

20) Assault & Batteries (Orchestral Version)

21) The Shower Scene (Orchestral Version)

22) Funeral Derangements (Orchestral Version)

23) Rainy Day (Orchestral Version)



Side F

24) Hip To Be Scared (Orchestral Version)

25) Take Your Pick (Orchestral Version)

26) The Box (Orchestral Version)

27) F.L.Y. (Orchestral Version)

28) Wurst Vacation (Orchestral Version)

29) Ex-Mørtis (Orchestral Version)

30) Farewell II Flesh (Orchestral Version)

he Kiss of Death Tour

Co-Headlined By Ice Nine Kills and In This Moment

With Avatar and New Years Day

Fri/Nov-3 Gary, IN Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

Sat/Nov 5 - St Louis, MO @ Dome At America's Center*

Tue/Nov-7 Indianapolis, IN Blue Ribbon Pavilion (Indiana Fairgrounds)

Wed/Nov-8 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Thu/Nov-9 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom

Sun/Nov 12- Detroit @ Ford Field *

Tue/Nov-14 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Arena

Thu/Nov-16 Estero, FL Hertz Arena

Fri/Nov-17 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place

Sat/Nov-18 Orlando, FL Orlando Amphitheater

Mon/Nov-20 Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy

Tue/Nov-21 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Wed/Nov-22 Reading, PA Santander Arena

Fri/Nov-24 Wallingford, CT Oakdale Theatre

Sat/Nov-25 Bangor, ME Cross Insurance Center

Tue/Nov-28 Washington, DC The Anthem

Thu/Nov-30 Norfolk, VA Chartway Arena

Fri/Dec-1 Johnstown, PA 1st Summit Arena

Sat/Dec-2 Wheeling, WV Wesbanco Arena

* Ice Nine Kills only w/ Metallica

Related Stories

Hyro The Hero Shares 'Head Underwater' ft Reddstar and Dan Sugarman of Ice Nine Kills

Ice Nine Kills Deliver 'Welcome To Horrorwood' Video

Singled Out: The Mayor's Quit While You're Ahead

Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White and Ice Nine Kills Expand Tour

More Ice Nine Kills News