Ice Nine Kills Go Silence of The Lambs With 'Meat & Greet' Video

(Cosa Nostra) Ice Nine Kills brought the latest chapter of their expansive cinematic universe to a brutal and sinister end last night as they premiered brand new 'Silence of The Lambs' inspired single and video "Meat & Greet" at an immersive event, hosted by INK frontman and maniacal mastermind, Spencer Charnas and entertainment journalist, Ryan J Downey.

Fans tuned in from around the world to watch the event, that was also globally livestreamed on the band's YouTube channel from The Montalbán Theatre in Hollywood, CA.

Dubbed "Ice Nine Kills Presents: Meat & Greet: The Horrorwood Saga Comes To A TASTEFUL End", the delicious event marked the launch of "Meat & Greet" as part of a premiere screening of Ice Nine Kills' complete Horrorwood Saga film. Composed of all eight of their official music videos from 2021's chart topping album, 'The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood'.

This marked the first time the pieces of the Horrorwood puzzle were presented together as one cohesive film and gave fans both in attendance and watching around the world, the first look at the unsettling and blood soaked end to the epic saga with the addition of the grand finale - 'Meat & Greet.'

On concluding this multi-year concept, Charnas said: "After two years and eight music videos, we're ready to bring the 'Welcome To Horrorwood' saga to a shocking and tasteful climax with the unveiling of the final episode - 'Meat & Greet'. Join us in celebrating the entire blood-soaked era of 'The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood' as we present the horrifying climax of our cinematic saga.....at least for now."

The track appears on Ice Nine Kills' forthcoming release 'Welcome To Horrorwood: Under Fire', out October 20th via Fearless Records, which caps off the ambitious Horrorwood Saga concept and is by far the band's most intricate and detail-oriented release yet.

Related Stories

Ice Nine Kills Expand 'The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood' Album

Hyro The Hero Shares 'Head Underwater' ft Reddstar and Dan Sugarman of Ice Nine Kills

Ice Nine Kills Deliver 'Welcome To Horrorwood' Video

Singled Out: The Mayor's Quit While You're Ahead

More Ice Nine Kills News