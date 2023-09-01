Maneskin Share New Track 'Honey (are u coming?)'

(Arista) Maneskin have premiered their brand new single "Honey (are u coming?)". To celebrate the track's release, the band held alives treamed event at Gazometro, Rome, where they performed three tracks live, including 'Honey (are u coming?)'.
Fans can also hear the single live as Maneskin kick off their highly anticipated RUSH! World Tourt his weekend, and will be performing it live at the MTV VMA's on September 12th - where they are also nominated in the 'BestRock' category for their single 'The Loneliest'.
Bassist Victoria DeAngelis explained, "We wrote the song right after the last tour, we still had a lot of energy from the touring and the travelling. We wrote it in betweenLondon and LA. We're really happy with the result and we think it's something quite new for us."
Frontman Damiano David adds, "It's the story of someone who has no gender or anything, you decide whoever it is. Find someone else and they can see in their eyes that there's some sadness that they feel out of place and it's an invitation from one person to another to join them into this new adventure without knowing what they're actually going to find, but just enjoy the adventure."
RUSH! World Tour
September 3, 2023 - Hanover, Germany - EXPO Plaza
September 6, 2023 - Nancy, France - Nancy Open Air
September 21, 2023 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
September 23, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
September 25, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
September 27, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
September 29, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena
October 1, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
October 3, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
October 6, 2023 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
October 10, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
October 13, 2023 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
October 15, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
October 20, 2023 - Mexico City, Mexico - Palacio De Los Deportes
October 24, 2023 - Bogota, Colombia - Movistar Arena
October 27, 2023 - Santiago, Chile - Estadio Bicentenario La Florida
October 29, 2023 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Movistar Arena
November 1, 2023 -Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Qualistage
November 3, 2023 - San Paulo, Brazil - Espaço Unimed
November 20, 2023 - Brisbane, QLD - BCEC
November 22, 2023 - Sydney, NSW - Hordern Pavilion
November 23, 2023 - Melbourne, VIC - Margaret Court Arena
November 25, 2023 - Adelaide, SA - AEC Theatre
November 27, 2023 - Singapore
December 2, 2023 - Tokyo, Japan
December 3, 2023 - Tokyo, Japan
December 7, 2023 - Kobe, Japan
December 14, 2023 - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena
December 19, 2023 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
