Maneskin Share New Track 'Honey (are u coming?)'

(Arista) Maneskin have premiered their brand new single "Honey (are u coming?)". To celebrate the track's release, the band held alives treamed event at Gazometro, Rome, where they performed three tracks live, including 'Honey (are u coming?)'.

Fans can also hear the single live as Maneskin kick off their highly anticipated RUSH! World Tourt his weekend, and will be performing it live at the MTV VMA's on September 12th - where they are also nominated in the 'BestRock' category for their single 'The Loneliest'.

Bassist Victoria DeAngelis explained, "We wrote the song right after the last tour, we still had a lot of energy from the touring and the travelling. We wrote it in betweenLondon and LA. We're really happy with the result and we think it's something quite new for us."

Frontman Damiano David adds, "It's the story of someone who has no gender or anything, you decide whoever it is. Find someone else and they can see in their eyes that there's some sadness that they feel out of place and it's an invitation from one person to another to join them into this new adventure without knowing what they're actually going to find, but just enjoy the adventure."

RUSH! World Tour

September 3, 2023 - Hanover, Germany - EXPO Plaza

September 6, 2023 - Nancy, France - Nancy Open Air

September 21, 2023 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

September 23, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 25, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

September 27, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

September 29, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

October 1, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

October 3, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

October 6, 2023 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 10, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

October 13, 2023 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

October 15, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

October 20, 2023 - Mexico City, Mexico - Palacio De Los Deportes

October 24, 2023 - Bogota, Colombia - Movistar Arena

October 27, 2023 - Santiago, Chile - Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

October 29, 2023 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Movistar Arena

November 1, 2023 -Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Qualistage

November 3, 2023 - San Paulo, Brazil - Espaço Unimed

November 20, 2023 - Brisbane, QLD - BCEC

November 22, 2023 - Sydney, NSW - Hordern Pavilion

November 23, 2023 - Melbourne, VIC - Margaret Court Arena

November 25, 2023 - Adelaide, SA - AEC Theatre

November 27, 2023 - Singapore

December 2, 2023 - Tokyo, Japan

December 3, 2023 - Tokyo, Japan

December 7, 2023 - Kobe, Japan

December 14, 2023 - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena

December 19, 2023 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

Related Stories

Maneskin To Rock MTV VMA Awards With TV Debut Performance Of 'Honey (Are You Coming?)'

Maneskin Launch Contest For New Song 'Honey (Are You Coming?)

Maneskin Announce Rush! World Tour

Maneskin Recruit Tom Morello For New Single and Video Gossip

More Maneskin News