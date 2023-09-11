.

Extreme Release 'The Mask' Video

Bruce Henne | 09-11-2023

(hennemusic) Extreme is debuting a video for "The Mask" as the latest single from their album "Six," which was produced by guitarist Nuno Bettencourt and recorded in his home studio; the set marks the group's first new full record in 15 years.

"The Mask" is about being ourselves with no fear and embracing who we are underneath. Deep down," says the band. "And if we are brave enough to take off our masks we will realize that we are all sinners and saints and do on as the lyrics narrate. We can truly stop judging each other as we are no better."

The project - which was launched with the set's lead single, "Rise" - debuted in the Top 10 in several countries, including the UK, Japan, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Scotland and Hungary.

