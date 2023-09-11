Metallica Share Debut Texas Performance Of 'Orion'

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing video of the debut Texas performance of its 1986 instrumental, "Orion." The August 18 event at Arlington's AT&T Stadium marked the first time the "Master Of Puppets" track had ever performed in the state of Texas.

Featuring opening sets by Pantera and Mammoth WVH, the first of two shows in the city opened the eighth weekend of Metallica's M72 World Tour in support of its latest album, "72 Seasons."

Recorded at the group's HQ in San Rafael, CA in 2021 and 2022, and produced by Greg Fidelman alongside band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, the project debuted at No. 1 on the US Album Sales chart upon its release in April.

Check out video of the debut Texas performance of "Orion" here.

Related Stories

Metallica Share Performance Of Dirty Window M72 Tour Debut

Metallica Share Montreal Performance Of 'Ride The Lightning'

Metallica Stream Rare Performance Of Master Of Puppets Classic

Metallica Share Video Of M72 Tour Debut Of Hardwired

More Metallica News