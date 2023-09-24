Riot V Ink With Atomic Fire Records

RIOT (V) have announced that have inked a deal with Atomic Fire Records. Earsplit sent over the following details: RIOT: A band name that makes every metalhead's mind ring alert. With countless iconic musicians and bands listing them as a significant influence, the New York City-based group has undeniably paved the way for the hard 'n' heavy music scene. Their early musical outputs such as 1977's Rock City, 1979's Narita, 1981's Fire Down Under, and 1982's Restless Breed saw the band's growth from hard rock to more metal sounds which eventually led to their most iconic record, 1988's Thundersteel.

The band's path was unfortunately also marked by many strokes of fate causing significant lineup changes. The death of founding member Mark Reale had an immense impact on the group. Eventually Reale's Thundersteel bandmate and songwriting partner Don Van Stavern decided to continue the band's legacy and, out of respect for Reale, added "V" (Roman numeral five) to represent the fifth chapter of the group as well as the recorded singer. 2013 was the year that RIOT (V) was born!

RIOT (V) continued writing and releasing music honoring their legacy. 2014's fiery Unleash The Fire was followed by 2018's furious Armor Of Light full-length which saw the band hit the official German album chart for the very first time in their prominent history at position 27. The success of Armor Of Light not only allowed the band the opportunity to perform around the world, but it also made their fans hungry for more. Heavy metal warriors rejoice, RIOT (V) is proud to announce that new music is finally coming through their new label home of Atomic Fire Records!

Original Thundersteel bassist/songwriter Donnie Van Stavern, who currently manages and handles affairs for the band, states, "Metal warriors, I'm pleased to announce that we have signed with the mighty Atomic Fire Records! Markus Wosgien and Flori Milz are not only label reps but friends and know our vision for the future of the band! The [upcoming album] was recorded in New York, Texas, and Michigan, and mixed in New Jersey with Bruno Ravel (Danger Danger) who produced the comeback Immortal Soul and mastered in Germany by Bart Gabriel. Look for the new release in early 2024. We just finished it and it will be another crusher!"

Atomic Fire Records A&R Markus Wosgien raves, "We're incredibly proud to reunite with RIOT (V)! After parts of our team had been working on their Armor Of Light campaign, we're even happier that the band have decided to continue their path with the same crew. RIOT (V) is definitely one of the greats and only get better with age, although they've released so many true classics throughout their long-time career, starting in 1976, my year of birth. There's a special magic connecting Donnie, Mike, Todd, Frank and Nick that actually makes every new record a milestone in the group's history, and in my opinion, they're one of the very best heavy metal acts of all time and are set to deliver yet another excellent opus with their upcoming album."

With Atomic Fire Records behind the band and with many more releases to come, as well as reissues on Sony Music, EMI Records, and Metal Blade Records, RIOT (V) is consistently on radio and metal charts worldwide. The band has also been listed among "New York City's Top 20 Most Influential Metal Bands," "100 Best Metal Albums Of All Time," "100 Best Metal Bands Of All Time," and numerous mentions on classic episodes of VH1's That Metal Show with Eddie Trunk with staff sighting RIOT (V) as one of the innovators of heavy metal music in America and beyond. Additionally, 2018 saw RIOT (V) inducted into the Metal Hall Of Fame with the likes of Ronnie James Dio, Randy Rhoads, Lemmy Kilmister, and Black Sabbath, among others!

RIOT (V) truly are metal soldiers and will keep marching and fighting the good fight to bring you the music you've come to know, love, and expect... are you ready to RIOT?

