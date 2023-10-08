Bruce Springsteen Announces Rescheduled US Tour Dates

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced rescheduled US tour dates following a recent postponement of their 2023 live series. The New Jersey rocker is being treated for peptic ulcer disease and he plans on resuming the tour next spring.

"Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support," says Springsteen. "I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year."

The rescheduled shows will begin March 19 in Phoenix, AZ. All tickets for the postponed performances remain valid for the newly announced dates. Get more details and view the rescheduled tour dates here.

