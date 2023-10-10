Singled Out: Victoria Bailey's Snake Trails

Victoria Bailey just released her new album, "A Cowgirl Rides On," and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about one of the songs and she selected "Snake Trails." Here is the story:

I am super excited to release this new record, "A Cowgirl Rides On." Each of the songs have a special tie to my heart but one of my absolute favorites on the record is the song "Snake Trails." This one always moves the room the most when we play it live and was such a fun one to write.

One of my greatest passions and blessings in life is my big mustang horse named Weasley. When I'm out there riding him, it is truly where I soak in most of my inspiration. "Snake Trails" is a gospel/western tune I wrote about riding Weasley through the canyon one day, where I feel most connected to my faith and my thoughts and my horse. There is so much peace that comes from that place, and each time I sing it, it brings me right back to it.

In the springtime, there are a ton of snakes out soaking up the sun. When we're riding, we mostly just see the tracks they have left behind. Snakes are actually a big fear of mine, so I feel like this song is so symbolic to me, to push through fears and trusting God and my horse along the way.

This song also really sets the tone of the rest of the record. It's a sweet collection of songs that tie in all of the things that are most important to me - gospel, western, bluegrass, horses, and love. Hope you enjoy it, and hope it takes you to a special place, too.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself below and learn more about the album here

