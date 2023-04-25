Singled Out: Victoria Bailey's A Cowgirl Rides On

Victoria Bailey just released the title track to her forthcoming album, "A Cowgirl Rides On." We asked her to tell us about the track to celebrate. Here is the story:
"A Cowgirl Rides On" is the first single and the title track from my upcoming album, and my anthem for all the strong cowgirls. It's an ode to their ability to saddle up and ride on through whatever heartbreaks and hardships come their way. This song was inspired by a beautiful book called "Distant Skies" by Melissa A. Priblo Chapman -- a true story of a woman who rode across the country on horseback in the '70s.
My friend and barn mate (I keep my horse, Weasley, up the road from my home with a few other awesome ladies) recommended this book a few years back. We passed it around the barn because we all loved it so much, and each of us connected to it in our own way. When I finished reading it, I knew instantly I wanted to share her story through a song. It really moved me. She rode across the country with a big leap of faith, in hopes of finding herself, a deep connection, and clarity.
Although my own journey at the time wasn't quite as rural and risky as this, I was going through a few big life changes of my own. I was experiencing a deep heartbreak of a romantic chapter ending in my life, and this song was really healing for me to write. So, in the end, the song really became not only an ode to Chapman but to myself as well.
It was one of the first songs written for the record, and this one was co-written with my good friend and producer, Brian Whelan. We went in and recorded this live one day in the studio, all together in one room, and I really feel like that comes through the recording. It was a really special experience.
"A Cowgirl Rides On" paints a picture of the project as a whole and really defines what it means to live the life of a cowgirl.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the forthcoming album here
Singled Out: Victoria Bailey's Queen of the Rodeo
Singled Out: Victoria Bailey's Honky Tonk Woman
Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody Recovering From Surgery- Def Leppard To Rock Sturgis- Metallica- Motionless In White- more
David Lee Roth Shares Van Halen's Acoustic Performance Of Panama- U2 Residency Dates- Accept's Philip Shouse Collapsed- Motley Crue- more
Metallica Top UK Charts For First Time In 15 Years- Iron Maiden Announce New Tour Dates- Pink Floyd Stream Video Replay Of Solar Eclipse Event- more
Sites and Sounds: The Lake of the Ozarks is Ready to Rock!
Sites and Sounds: Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival
Caught In The Act: Puddle of Mudd Live 2023
Record Store Day Is on the Way!
Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert
Sammy Hagar And Son Andrew Appear In Family Legacy Docuseries
All Time Low Announce The Sound Of Letting Go On Tour
Dolly Parton Talks Rock Album and More On GMA
Corey Taylor Gives Away a 'Haunted Hang' with a Fan at Inkcarceration Festival
Finger Eleven Return With First New Song In Seven Years 'Together Right'
Randy Holden Announces First Show Since 2019
Tash Sultana Announce North American Tour
Spiritual Front Share Video For First Song From The Smiths Tribute Album