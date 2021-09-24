Singled Out: Victoria Bailey's Queen of the Rodeo

Victoria Bailey released her brand new single "Queen of the Rodeo," today and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story: Thanks so much for "Singling Me Out!" I'm so excited to have this release out and to talk a bit about the inspiration behind my new single, "Queen of the Rodeo" with you.

A few years back, I ran into a real-life rodeo queen... sash, rhinestones, and all, in the TSA check-in at the airport, and I honestly felt so star-struck. I thought she was the absolute coolest and knew I wanted to write a song about her and her life in the rodeo. This song is my homage to all the strong females in the rodeo circuit and all of the horse-riding, badass cowgirls.

It was such a fun track to work on in the studio with my band and ties in all my favorite country-western sounds and my California-country roots with pedal steel, fiddle, and sweet harmonies.

Another exciting part of this track that is on the horizon is a film I made with my best friend, Stefanie Lee Johnson, which features the current rodeo queen title holder, Morgan Laughlin. We filmed at a Jr. Rodeo School Ranch up north, and it was such an honor to capture exactly what this song represents.

This film and song were all tied together by really brave, strong women, and I feel really proud to release this one into the world! Thanks for listening, guys!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about Victoria here

