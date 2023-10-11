KISS have canceled their concert in Dubai, United Arab Emirates that was scheduled to take place this Friday, The 13th of October at the Coca-Cola Arena due to "unforeseen circumstances".
The venue broke the news to fans with the following update: "All Things Live Middle East, the presenter behind the upcoming 'KISS - End of the Road' concert taking place on 13th October at Coca-Cola Arena has the following statement:
"'KISS has today confirmed that they have cancelled their show due to unforeseen circumstances and will be releasing more information imminently.' We share the KISS Army and regional rock fans' disappointment and wish the band members all the best.
"All tickets will be automatically refunded to the same card used for the transaction. Kindly note your refund can take up to 21 working days, (from the date of cancellation - 11th October 2023) so please wait before contacting your point of purchase."
The band set Guinness world records with the pyro at their 2020 New Year's Eve concert in Dubai, which frontman Paul Stanley said included "a million dollars' worth of pyro."
KISS Rock 2023 Australian Football League Grand Final
Alice Cooper Not Following KISS and Aerosmith Into Retirement
VRSTY Say 'F U Forever' With New Video
Nicole Witt Recruits John Paul White For 'Kiss'
KISS Cancel Dubai Concert Due To 'Unforeseen Circumstances'- Ghost Filmed Forum Concerts For Film Project- more
Tool Announce 2024 U.S. Tour Dates- The Stones And Brian Jones Hitting Theaters For One Night Only- Violent Femmes- more
Zach Bryan Announces New 'Quittin Time' Tour Dates- Shooter Jennings Tributes Warren Zevon With All-New Live Album- more
Box Sets: The Darkness - Permission to Land...Again
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wine Lovers Edition
Hot In The City: Autumn Concerts Coming to Arizona
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival
William Shatner - Ponder the Mystery Revisited
KISS Cancel Dubai Concert Due To 'Unforeseen Circumstances'
Ghost Filmed Forum Concerts For Film Project
Bruce Dickinson Says The Mandrake Project In Music And Much More
Enterprise Earth Premiere 'King of Ruination' Video And Announce Album
blacktoothed 'Carried Away' With New Video
Dave Kerzner Releasing 'Heart Land Mines Vol. 1' Later This Month
Creed's Scott Stapp Announces 'Higher Power' Album With New Single
Bruce Springsteen's 'Dancing in the Dark' Given Raw Makeover By Deer Tick