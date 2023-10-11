.

KISS Cancel Dubai Concert Due To 'Unforeseen Circumstances'

10/11/2023 03:23 PM EDT

KISS have canceled their concert in Dubai, United Arab Emirates that was scheduled to take place this Friday, The 13th of October at the Coca-Cola Arena due to "unforeseen circumstances".

The venue broke the news to fans with the following update: "All Things Live Middle East, the presenter behind the upcoming 'KISS - End of the Road' concert taking place on 13th October at Coca-Cola Arena has the following statement:

"'KISS has today confirmed that they have cancelled their show due to unforeseen circumstances and will be releasing more information imminently.' We share the KISS Army and regional rock fans' disappointment and wish the band members all the best.

"All tickets will be automatically refunded to the same card used for the transaction. Kindly note your refund can take up to 21 working days, (from the date of cancellation - 11th October 2023) so please wait before contacting your point of purchase."

The band set Guinness world records with the pyro at their 2020 New Year's Eve concert in Dubai, which frontman Paul Stanley said included "a million dollars' worth of pyro."

