KISS Sued For Wrongful Death By Guitar Tech's Widow

Bruce Henne | 10-12-2023

(hennemusic) The family of a longtime KISS guitar tech who died while quarantining in 2021 after contracting Covid during the band's End of the Road World Tour is suing for wrongful death, according to a lawsuit reviewed by Rolling Stone.

Catherine Stueber, whose husband Fran had served as guitar tech for Paul Stanley for decades, filed the suit in Los Angeles on Wednesday along with several members of her family, claiming both negligence and wrongful death.

KISS founding members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, their longtime manager Doc McGhee, the tour's promoter Live Nation, and hotel chain Marriott International were all named as defendants.

"As a direct and proximate result of the dangerous condition created by Defendants," the suit said, "Decedent suffered fatal injuries and Plaintiffs suffered damages, including, but not limited to funeral and burial expenses, the permanent deprivation of the love, companionship, affection, solace, society, comfort, assistance, services and financial contributions, and moral support of Decedent in an amount according to proof at trial."

Fresh off their final concert in Australia this past week, KISS will begin a final run of North American shows next week that will see the group bring their live career to an end at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 2.

Get more details about the lawsuit here.

KISS Sued For Wrongful Death By Guitar Tech's Widow

KISS Sued For Wrongful Death By Guitar Tech's Widow

