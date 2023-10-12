Sammy Hagar Recaps Night One of Cabo Birthday Bash Series

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar is sharing a video recap of night one of his annual Birthday Bash series at his Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico that took place on October 9th.

The Red Rocker - who turns 75 on October 13 - was joined for the evening by The Circle, who welcomed special guests Vince Neil, guitarist Stevie Salas, and rapper Champtown to the stage during the event.

Hagar will continue the series with performances on October 11 and 13. The singer's years with Van Halen are featured on the newly-available package, "The Collection II."

The set delivers newly-remastered editions of the four studio albums the group recorded with Hagar - 1986's "5150", 1988's "OU812", 1991's "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge" and 1995's "Balance" - alongside an exclusive compilation of studio rarities from the era and a brief reunion in 2004.

Watch Hagar's video recap from opening night plus live action with Vince Neil here.

