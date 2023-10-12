(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar is sharing a video recap of night one of his annual Birthday Bash series at his Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico that took place on October 9th.
The Red Rocker - who turns 75 on October 13 - was joined for the evening by The Circle, who welcomed special guests Vince Neil, guitarist Stevie Salas, and rapper Champtown to the stage during the event.
Hagar will continue the series with performances on October 11 and 13. The singer's years with Van Halen are featured on the newly-available package, "The Collection II."
The set delivers newly-remastered editions of the four studio albums the group recorded with Hagar - 1986's "5150", 1988's "OU812", 1991's "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge" and 1995's "Balance" - alongside an exclusive compilation of studio rarities from the era and a brief reunion in 2004.
Watch Hagar's video recap from opening night plus live action with Vince Neil here.
Sammy Hagar, Dolly Parton, Lead Artimus Pyle's Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Album Guests
Sammy Hagar Announces U.S. Birthday Bashes
Van Halen Explore Sammy Hager Years With New Box Set
Sammy Hagar Upscales Video For Classic VOA Single 'Two Sides Of Love'
KISS Cancel Dubai Concert Due To 'Unforeseen Circumstances'- Ghost Filmed Forum Concerts For Film Project- more
Tool Announce 2024 U.S. Tour Dates- The Stones And Brian Jones Hitting Theaters For One Night Only- Violent Femmes- more
Zach Bryan Announces New 'Quittin Time' Tour Dates- Shooter Jennings Tributes Warren Zevon With All-New Live Album- more
Box Sets: The Darkness - Permission to Land...Again
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wine Lovers Edition
Hot In The City: Autumn Concerts Coming to Arizona
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival
William Shatner - Ponder the Mystery Revisited
Roger Waters Shares Track By Track For 'The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux'
Sammy Hagar Recaps Night One of Cabo Birthday Bash Series
Maneskin To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live Following Sell Out Forum Show
My Morning Jacket To Stream Select Tour Dates Via nugs.net
The Damn Truth Preview 'I Just Gotta Let You Know' Single and Video
KISS Cancel Dubai Concert Due To 'Unforeseen Circumstances'
Ghost Filmed Forum Concerts For Film Project
Bruce Dickinson Says The Mandrake Project In Music And Much More